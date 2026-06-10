KUWAIT CITY: The latest edition of the Thought Leadership Circle: Unlocking Kuwait’s Market Potential, co-hosted by KDIPA and The Business Year, convened at Al Hamra Tower, bringing together government officials, business leaders, and private-sector stakeholders to discuss Kuwait’s evolving economic landscape and investment outlook.

As Kuwait advances its economic diversification agenda under Vision 2035, the event provided a platform for dialogue between public- and private-sector leaders, highlighting reforms and initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's investment environment.

KDIPA emphasized the importance of collaboration between public and private stakeholders to support economic growth, attract investment, and enhance Kuwait’s competitiveness.

Discussions focused on regulatory reforms to expand capital market participation, empower SMEs, strengthen investor confidence, and support the long-term development of Kuwait’s financial ecosystem.

The event hosted HE Abdulaziz Al-Marzooq, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, who stated: “Kuwait continues to advance reforms that support a more competitive and diversified economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and investors alike.”

CEOs from some of Kuwait’s leading organizations shared their perspectives on the country’s future.

“Kuwait is entering a new era of opportunity, driven by strong institutions, visionary leadership, and a commitment to sustainable development,” said Abdulrahman Al Khannah, CEO of Beyout Holding.

Ali Khalil, CEO of Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”, noted: “There’s a national conviction to rely on the private sector to drive growth and job creation through a close public-private partnership collaboration and active capital market.”

Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Haddad, CEO of KFH Capital, stated that, “with continued collaboration and regulatory support, we see enormous potential for growth, innovation, and international partnerships.”

“There is tremendous momentum in Kuwait’s fintech and investment ecosystem,” said Abdulrahman Al Kharafi, CEO of Zad Fintech.

Other private-sector speakers included Nawaf H. Al-Gharabally, CEO of Zain Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmed Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, Chairman of Commercial Bank of Kuwait; and Muhannad AlSane, CEO of Almowazi Capital, who contributed their perspectives on Kuwait’s evolving investment landscape and the role of the private sector in supporting sustainable economic growth.

The Thought Leadership Circle provided valuable insights and reinforced the importance of continued collaboration in achieving Kuwait’s transformation goals.

The event was made possible through the support of sponsors and partners including Beyout Holding, KFH, Zain, Markaz, Zad Fintech, AlMowazi Capital, Miceminds, and Apache Photography.