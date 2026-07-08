Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) concluded the inaugural Middle East and North Africa (MENA) edition of the institute’s flagship Disease Elimination and Eradication Course.

The course commenced with an online learning phase from 9 February to 13 March 2026, followed by an in-person component held in Abu Dhabi from 17 to 25 June 2026. This inaugural MENA edition represents the first regional adaptation of a globally recognised programme, tailored to address the region’s unique public health priorities and disease elimination challenges.

The program welcomed diverse country teams from around the region which comprised of participants from ministries of health and agriculture, academic and research institutes, and partner agencies from the region such as WHO Country Offices. PhD students from Khalifa University also joined the country teams, contributing to multidisciplinary collaboration and strengthening regional capacity to accelerate the elimination of preventable infectious diseases. Furthermore, the curriculum bridged foundational epidemiological theory with real-world public health practice, focusing heavily on country-led solutions, health system integration, and applied artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge operational innovations.

The course held advanced modules on systems thinking, behavioural theories, human-centred design and results-based monitoring and evaluation by the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) as well as a session on sustaining disease elimination efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO). The course also included sessions on one health, community engagement and integrated approaches for disease elimination.

Her Excellency Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of GLIDE, stated: "Advancing a sustainable global health agenda relies fundamentally on one key pillar: investing in our people. True progress in disease elimination means empowering health leaders on the ground, sharing empirical evidence across borders, and building the capacity required to cross the final mile toward a healthier future. By launching the first MENA iteration of our Disease Elimination and Eradication Course alongside Khalifa University, we are equipping regional public health visionaries with the strategic frameworks and innovative tools, such as applied AI, which is necessary to translate evidence into lasting national policy."

Professor Habiba Alsafar, Dean, CMHS, said: “Khalifa University is committed to partnerships that extend the reach of academic knowledge into public health practice, and our collaboration with GLIDE is a strong example of that. Hosting the first MENA edition of the Disease Elimination and Eradication Course builds directly on the foundation we established together, bringing regional health professionals and global experts into a shared learning environment to address some of the most pressing infectious disease challenges facing our region today.”

The course also featured a high-level public seminar titled Advancing Disease Elimination Through AI & Innovation, hosted at the Khalifa University Main Campus. The public seminar showcased concrete applications of modern public health engineering, including AI-powered wastewater early-warning systems by M42 and a robust lineup of local and global health leaders, including specialised sessions on innovative approaches for disease elimination and Abu Dhabi's arbovirus and dengue response strategies led by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC). Furthermore, and during the field visit to the ADPHC, attendees walked through specialised showcases to observe surveillance devices, and interact directly with live digital tracking dashboards.

Through targeted capacity building and cross-sector collaboration, GLIDE and Khalifa University are advancing a regional public health agenda that translates research and innovation into measurable impact on the ground.