Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita : “Engaging young people in designing the city and leading future projects is a strategic approach that strengthens Dubai’s sustainability and enhances quality of life.”

High-level attendance reflects the integration of national efforts to empower youth as leaders of development and drivers of the future

Lab provides a platform for young people to develop ideas and lead the implementation of projects in partnership with Dubai Municipality

First dedicated youth space approved within Dubai Municipality’s public parks to support participatory design and community innovation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality, in partnership with the Dubai Youth Council, has launched the Sustainability Leaders Lab during an interactive workshop organised by the Municipality. The Lab serves as an innovative platform that enables young people to transform their ideas into urban projects and initiatives in partnership with Dubai Municipality, while contributing to the development of practical solutions that support the future of the city.

The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to embedding participatory design, advancing urban and social innovation, and empowering young people to contribute sustainable solutions to urban and environmental challenges. It also reinforces the role of youth as active partners in shaping public spaces, municipal services, and future city projects that enhance quality of life.

The launch ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; ; His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; and His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, alongside senior officials and participating youth.

Their attendance underscored the importance of institutionalising youth participation in development projects and strengthening the role of young people in advancing initiatives that contribute to building a more sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready city.

First youth space approved within Dubai Municipality’s public parks

The event also witnessed His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi officially approving the first dedicated youth space within Dubai Municipality’s public parks, as part of the Work from Park initiative at Al Barsha Pond Park. The space will serve as an interactive platform that brings together young people, leaders, and experts, while providing a practical environment for developing ideas and transforming them into implementable projects in partnership with Dubai Municipality.

The space will also host the Sustainability Leaders Lab’s meetings and activities, fostering dialogue, participatory design, and the development of innovative urban initiatives that serve the community and enhance quality of life in Dubai.

Empowering Youth: A Fundamental Pillar for a Competitive Future

His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “The UAE remains committed to advancing its strategic efforts aimed at empowering its youth, which centre around developing a comprehensive ecosystem that endorses their aspirations and establishing a supportive environment that offers them ample opportunities for learning and experimentation. This, in effect, opens broader avenues for young people to participate in shaping solutions and creating opportunities of their own.”

“Our efforts,” His Excellency added, “are guided by a firm belief that investing in the capabilities and potential of our youth is a fundamental pillar for building a more competitive and sustainable future, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global centre for human development.”

“The ‘Sustainability Leaders Lab’ presents a practical model of a successful partnership with the youth, one that enables them to transform their ideas into actionable projects that can be implemented in collaboration with Dubai Municipality,” H.E. Al Neyadi explained. “Furthermore, the designation of the first dedicated ‘youth space’ within a public park reflects our commitment to providing inspiring environments that foster creativity, support collaborative design, and enable young people to play an active role in developing solutions to enhance quality of life and shape the city’s future as an international hub for innovation and progress.”

Investing in youth is investing in Dubai’s future

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Young people are the driving force behind development and the architects of the future. Dubai Municipality firmly believes that engaging them in designing urban solutions and leading future projects enhances the city’s readiness for emerging challenges while creating sustainable development impact. The launch of the Sustainability Leaders Lab provides young people with a genuine opportunity to develop their ideas and transform them into practical projects in partnership with Dubai Municipality, further strengthening Dubai’s future readiness.”

He added: “We are proud to approve the first dedicated youth space within Dubai Municipality’s public parks under the Work from Park initiative at Al Barsha Pond Park. This reflects the Municipality’s commitment to developing urban spaces that empower young people to innovate, engage, and actively contribute to shaping initiatives that serve the community. The space represents a practical model for integrating youth into the municipal ecosystem by providing an enabling environment that nurtures innovation, participatory design, and impactful projects that support Dubai’s ambitions to enhance quality of life and build a more sustainable and future-ready city.”

Reem Al Falasi, Chair of the Dubai Youth Council, said: “What defines Dubai is that it is a city of action—we say what we do, and we do what we say. The Sustainability Leaders Lab is not the end of a conversation, but the beginning of a journey where young people’s ideas are transformed into projects and initiatives implemented in partnership with Dubai Municipality, contributing to Dubai’s journey toward a more sustainable future.”

Fatima Afghan, Chairperson of the Dubai Municipality Youth Council, said: “The Sustainability Leaders Lab reflects Dubai Municipality’s vision of making young people genuine partners in developing the city by providing an interactive platform that brings together ambition, knowledge, and practical experience. Participants are not only encouraged to generate ideas but are also empowered to develop them and lead their implementation in partnership with the Municipality. This strengthens their sense of responsibility, develops their capabilities in project management, innovation, and decision-making, and contributes to preparing a new generation of leaders capable of advancing Dubai’s journey towards excellence and sustainability.”

Youth-led brainstorming in partnership with municipal leaders

The Lab featured interactive brainstorming sessions, during which participants were divided into specialised working groups to address a range of urban challenges and project opportunities under the guidance of young leaders from Dubai Municipality departments. These leaders shared practical expertise and worked with participants to develop innovative and implementable project concepts and prototypes, fostering a culture of participatory design and creating a practical environment for knowledge exchange and collaborative problem-solving.

The workshops focused on developing actionable ideas across several key areas, including public parks, integrated waste management, and the home-building journey. Selected projects will progress into development and implementation phases in partnership with Dubai Municipality, with young participants playing an active role in leading, managing, and overseeing their delivery.

Youth leadership from concept to implementation

The Lab concluded with participating youth presenting their projects and ideas to Their Excellencies and senior officials, showcasing proposed solutions and outlining the next stages of development. Selected projects and ideas will move into development and implementation in partnership with Dubai Municipality, enabling their creators to contribute directly to turning ideas into tangible outcomes.

The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to empowering young people to transform ideas into impactful development projects, investing in national youth talent, and preparing future leaders capable of shaping the future of the city.

Through the Sustainability Leaders Lab, Dubai Municipality continues to embed a culture of youth participation, innovation, and co-creation across municipal work, supporting the development of a more sustainable, liveable, and future-ready Dubai.