Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Putting the topic of connected technologies and AI-powered video surveillance front and centre, Axis Communications, the world's leading provider of physical security and end-to-end surveillance solutions, recently hosted its 'OPEN on the ROAD' interactive roadshow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event, which took place on 24 June at Crown Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Center, brought Axis partners, system integrators, end users and technology leaders together for a full day of discussions. An extension of Axis's flagship OPEN event concept, the event featured insightful presentations by Axis team leaders alongside technology partners such as Milestone Systems, Genetec and Dell Technologies.

At a time when businesses and governments are on heightened alert in the face of ongoing security crises in the region, OPEN on the ROAD Riyadh unpacked the role of modern intelligent security solutions. The event highlighted how these solutions deliver actionable insights that strengthen security postures while improving operational efficiencies.

"Bringing practical, hands-on innovation to the market is essential in demonstrating the value that Axis solutions offer organisations, regardless of their industry or operating regions. Axis is on a mission to empower safer, smarter and more efficient enterprises. To do that, we show what happens when they make the shift from utilising standalone security technology to integrated ecosystems that unlock business intelligence and support their decision-making," says Anan Elyan, Sales Manager - Western Arabia at Axis Communications.

Less Risk. Less Storage. More Intelligence.

Presented under the theme 'Less Risk. Less Storage. More Intelligence.', the session addressed three pressing challenges facing organisations in the region: the growing cyber threat landscape, the rising cost of surveillance storage, and the untapped potential of edge intelligence.

With cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure in the Middle East, the session opened with a frank assessment of the region's threat environment. Attendees explored how Axis builds security into every stage of the product lifecycle, from secure manufacturing and tamper-evident distribution, through zero-trust onboarding and signed OS updates, to safe decommissioning. A key highlight was Axis Signed Video, which provides real-time cryptographic signing of footage, enabling organisations to verify the authenticity of video evidence by tracing it directly back to the originating camera.

On the storage front, the session highlighted that 40% of total surveillance system costs go to storage, and that figure continues to grow. Axis addresses this directly through AV1, a modern video compression standard backed by an industry alliance including Google, Microsoft, Apple and Cisco. AV1 delivers the same image quality at roughly half the bandwidth of legacy codecs, offering organisations a concrete path to reducing infrastructure costs without sacrificing coverage or resolution.

"Security systems are no longer a grudge purchase or just another entry in budget spreadsheets. They are revenue-generating assets, as demonstrated by modern network video as it goes from recording to reasoning, injecting intelligence into security functions and moving organisations' security posture from reactive to proactive," explains Elyan.

Leveraging the Axis Camera Application Platform (ACAP), Axis demonstrated how cameras can run on-device apps for business intelligence (BI) and operational excellence (OE) – from vehicle detection and occupancy counting to smoke and fire alerts – without additional servers or specialised hardware.

A practical retail scenario illustrated how cameras already deployed for security could simultaneously reveal where shoppers linger longest, which displays attract attention, and when aisles need restocking, turning a security cost into a business intelligence asset.

From specification to solution: a conversation that changed the brief

One of the most engaging moments of the day came during a live role-play session that drew active participation from the audience. In a scenario that many attendees recognised from their own professional experience, an Axis sales representative sat across from a prospective customer who arrived with a fixed technical specification – a defined camera count, resolution threshold, and budget ceiling – and no intention of moving beyond it.

What unfolded was a frank, realistic conversation in which the Axis representative, drawing on real product footage shown live to the audience, walked the customer through what the specified solution would and would not deliver. Step by step, capability by capability, the discussion shifted from a compliance exercise into a value conversation, one that explored how a more comprehensive Axis solution could address needs that the original specification had not anticipated, from edge analytics to cyber resilience features that would otherwise require separate investment.

The audience, made up of partners, integrators and end users, were invited to weigh in throughout the session, making it genuinely interactive. The format mirrored real-world sales dynamics: a customer anchored to a spec, and a consultant skilled enough to expand the conversation without dismissing the brief. By the end, the session demonstrated not just Axis's product depth, but the kind of consultative approach the brand expects its partners to bring to every customer engagement.

The power of partnership

In addition to Axis solutions, event attendees also got to learn more from Axis technology partners, Dell Technologies, Genetec and Milestone Systems. This included Milestone's XProtect platform and its application in the hospitality and education sectors, and how Axis products are integrated with Genetec platforms, including Genetec Security Center, to deliver unified system experiences for end users. Additionally, attendees got to learn more about Dell Technologies and the brand's PowerEdge servers and its approach to supporting the data demands of large-scale video surveillance.

"We could not be more pleased with how the event turned out and are grateful to everyone who was able to join us for it. By hosting events such as OPEN on the ROAD and by making the Axis brand more accessible and easier to engage with, we fulfil our mission and enable enterprises across the region to make smarter decisions through smart surveillance," Elyan concludes.