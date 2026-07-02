193 Brazilian and 267 Portuguese companies already operate in Sharjah, as emirate looks to deepen investment ties through informal networking format

Sharjah: Sharjah brought together business leaders, investors, and economic institutions from the UAE, Brazil, and Portugal at its Business & Padel Day 2026 on Thursday, opening discussions on collaboration opportunities across key sectors, with participants also exploring ways to expand joint investment and capitalise on Sharjah's competitive advantages as a regional business hub.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CCAB) and the Portuguese Business Council in Sharjah, the gathering reflected strengthening economic ties between the UAE and its Brazilian and Portuguese partners.

Sharjah hosts 193 Brazilian and 267 Portuguese companies operating across its free zones and mainland, underscoring Sharjah's position as a preferred regional hub for companies seeking growth across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Notably, Brazil is the UAE's largest trading partner in Latin America, with exports to the UAE reaching approximately US$3.78 billion in 2025.

The event attracted the participation of leading officials including Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Rafael Solimeo, Secretary General of the Brazilian Business Council and Director and Head of International Offices at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce; Mohamad Mourad Orra, Vice-President of International Relations at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce; H.E. Jun Imanishi, the Consul-General of Japan in Dubai and Lurdes Eusebio, Chairperson of the Portuguese Business Council in Sharjah.

Representatives from Sharjah Asset Management, AIM Congress, du (EITC), the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), the Brazilian Business Council UAE, and leading private-sector companies also attended.

Sharjah’s appeal as a strategic, resilient investment destination

Addressing the delegates, Sheikh Fahim highlighted Sharjah’s position as a strategic investment destination within the UAE and beyond. Sharjah, which is the third biggest emirate in the UAE, commands an economy valued at around AED 145 billion, accounting for about 10% of the UAE’s economy, he said.

Sheikh Fahim also underscored the advantage of Sharjah’s strategic location and infrastructure, especially against the background of recent regional developments. “The UAE has leveraged Sharjah’s strategic ports on the East Coast, our logistics infrastructure, and our road and warehousing network across the country.

“Businesses today seeking resilience will find an opportunity to build infrastructure, warehousing, and logistics networks, joining an industry that is growing at about 10% year-on-year in Sharjah,” he added.

A Sustainable investment ecosystems must include platforms for facilitating partnerships

In his opening remarks, H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, said: “Some of the most valuable business conversations take place beyond traditional boardrooms. By bringing together investors, business leaders and partners in a more informal setting, Business & Padel Day creates opportunities for authentic engagement, stronger relationships and collaborations that can contribute to Sharjah’s long-term economic development. At Shurooq, we recognise that fostering a thriving investment ecosystem goes beyond developing destinations and infrastructure; it also involves creating platforms that bring people together, encourage dialogue and support meaningful connections that can lead to new opportunities, partnerships and sustained growth across the emirate.”

Investors today expect new ways for business collaborations

For his part, H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh said: “Today's investors are looking for more than a destination to do business. They are looking for an ecosystem that enables collaboration, builds trusted relationships and supports long-term growth. Through initiatives such as Business & Padel Day, we are creating new ways for investors to connect, collaborate and turn opportunities into lasting partnerships.”

Unlocking new economic opportunities for investors from Brazil and Portugal

In his keynote, Rafael Solimeo, said: “Sharjah has established itself as a strategic destination for Brazilian businesses seeking regional growth. Initiatives such as Business & Padel Day create valuable opportunities to strengthen business relationships, encourage collaboration and connect companies with new investment opportunities. We look forward to building even stronger ties between Sharjah and the Brazilian business community.”

Mohamad Mourad Orra, who flew in from Brazil to participate in the event, commended the event’s organisers for connecting the business community through sports, which he described as a soft power for engaging business persons, professionals and executives. He urged participants of the Business & Padel Day to explore opportunities for forging business deals during the event.

Speaking during the opening session, Lurdes Eusebio said the gathering demonstrates the value of direct engagement, idea-sharing and teamwork in building business relationships. She added that many successful partnerships begin with a simple conversation and expressed confidence that the event would strengthen ties between the business communities of the UAE, Portugal and Brazil while creating new opportunities for collaboration and investment.

The event concluded with a padel tournament, giving participants an informal setting to strengthen business relationships while reinforcing sport's growing role as a platform for networking and economic dialogue. The day closed with an awards Ceremony recognising the tournament winners and participants.