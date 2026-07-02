Dubai, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF), one of the UAE's trusted banks, hosted the latest edition of its enterprise resilience knowledge-sharing series in partnership with Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ) and the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), bringing together more than 100 business leaders and decision-makers to discuss the factors shaping enterprise resilience across the UAE.

Under the theme “Advancing Enterprise Resilience: Future-proof your Business – Insights, Compliance and Security in 2026,” the sessions explored key trends shaping the business landscape, including evolving economic conditions, increasing regulatory requirements, and emerging cybersecurity risks. The discussions focused on equipping organisations with practical insights to enhance business continuity, strengthen compliance, and support sustainable growth. As organisations face increasing regulatory complexity, evolving cyber threats and continued economic uncertainty, building organisational preparedness has become a strategic priority across industries.

The programme featured expert speakers and industry leaders who shared perspectives on navigating change, adapting to regulatory developments and strengthening business continuity frameworks. Hisham Ayass, Senior Financial Analyst at Asharq Bloomberg, delivered an overview of the economic outlook, highlighting global and regional factors influencing international markets, with a focus on how macroeconomic shifts are shaping business resilience and investment decisions.

Dr. Abhishek Jajoo, Chairman and Founder of Marmin UAE and Group CEO of AJMS, outlined the implications of upcoming e-invoicing mandates and how organisations can prepare for compliance while maintaining operational efficiency. He also explained how aligning financial processes with evolving regulatory frameworks can accelerate digital adoption and improve reporting transparency.

Hariprasad Chede, Head of Information Security Risk at NBF, led a session on navigating the cyber threat landscape, highlighting key cyber risks and the importance of robust security measures in protecting businesses in an increasingly digital environment. His session also emphasised the importance of proactive risk management, including strengthening internal controls and building organisation-wide cybersecurity awareness to support business continuity.

Across both sessions, delegates engaged in discussions and networking, reflecting strong interest in practical, actionable strategies to address risk, enhance compliance, and support long-term growth.

The event forms part of NBF’s ongoing knowledge-sharing series, which continues to deliver targeted insights on critical topics including regulatory readiness, digital transformation and risk management. The series will continue throughout the year, reinforcing NBF's commitment to equipping businesses with the insights needed to navigate an evolving regulatory and economic landscape.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae