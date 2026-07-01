Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is pleased to announce the 2nd London Forum on Islamic Banking and Finance, scheduled to take place on 22 August 2026 in London, United Kingdom, in association with the London Central Mosque & The Islamic Cultural Centre.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the forum will bring together regulators, policymakers, bankers, investors, Shariah scholars, fintech innovators, academicians and industry leaders from around the world to discuss emerging opportunities, innovations and challenges shaping the future of Islamic finance. As one of the world's leading financial centers, London continues to play a significant role in the advancement of Islamic banking, Sukuk, ethical investments, and financial innovation, making it an ideal venue for this global gathering.

The forum will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical presentations and networking sessions focused on Islamic banking, Takaful, Islamic capital markets, fintech, sustainable finance and investment opportunities. The event is expected to attract senior executives and decision-makers from financial institutions, regulatory bodies, development organizations, consulting firms, and academia across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and other regions.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda CIBE, stated, "The London Forum has emerged as an important international platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation in Islamic finance. The second edition will provide valuable opportunities for industry stakeholders to exchange insights establish strategic partnerships and contribute to the sustainable growth of the global Islamic financial services industry. We warmly welcome sponsors, speakers, partners, and participants from across the world to join us in London."

The forum also offers an exceptional opportunity for sponsors and partner organizations to enhance their visibility, demonstrate thought leadership and engage directly with a highly targeted audience of industry professionals and decision-makers. AlHuda CIBE invites financial institutions, fintech companies, consulting firms, development organizations and service providers to participate as sponsors, speakers, exhibitors and delegates. For more details visit: https://www.alhudacibe.com/uk2026/

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com