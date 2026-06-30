Second phase will provide 26 fully funded energy audits across commercial real estate, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public institutions

Initiative addresses one of Egypt’s largest untapped opportunities for decarbonization and operational efficiency

Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, announced the launch of the second phase of its Energy Efficiency Audits Initiative, expanding its impact beyond industrial facilities to support energy optimization and decarbonization across Egypt’s building sector.

Building on the success of the initiative’s first phase, which demonstrated the significant environmental and economic value of energy efficiency across major industrial facilities, the new phase will provide 26 fully funded energy audits for buildings across key sectors including commercial, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public institutions. The second phase addresses one of the largest untapped opportunities for decarbonization and operational optimization, helping organizations transform buildings into more efficient, resilient, and intelligent assets.

The announcement was made during a special event attended by H.E. Mr. Éric Chevallier, the French Ambassador to Egypt, and alongside Schneider Electric’s leadership team, including Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of North Africa and Levant, alongside Eng. Saif El Demerdash, Vice President of the Services Business Unit at Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant, Eng. Ramy Moustafa, Vice President of Buildings and Transactional Business at Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant as well as key partners and media representatives.

The event featured a panel discussion focused on “The Energy Transition in the Building Sector,” addressing the role of electrification, digitalization, smart building technologies, energy efficiency, operational optimization, and sustainability in shaping the future of Egypt’s built environment, bringing together industry leaders and experts from across the buildings ecosystem to exchange insights on advancing energy efficiency while achieving cost optimization and sustainability goals. The lineup of panelists included Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant, Dr. Ahmed Elbeltagui, Energy, Climate and Transport Sector Manager-EU delegation to Egypt, Dr,Salah El Haggar, President of Egypt Green Building Council, Eng. Amr Sultan, Founding Partner and CEO of LMD, and Ahmed Essam Head of Corporate Banking at Credit Agricole Egypt.

As buildings account for nearly 30% of the energy within them is wasted, improving building performance has become a critical priority for organizations seeking to balance growth, sustainability, and operational excellence. Through comprehensive assessments covering HVAC systems, lighting, electrical infrastructure, building management systems, and overall energy performance, participating organizations will receive detailed recommendations and implementation roadmaps designed to deliver measurable efficiency gains and long-term value.

H.E. Éric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt, said: “France and Egypt share a longstanding strategic partnership built on innovation, sustainable development, and economic cooperation. Schneider Electric's continued investment in Egypt, and initiatives such as the Energy Efficiency Audits Initiative, reflect the strength of this partnership and the shared commitment to supporting Egypt's sustainable development priorities. Schneider Electric continues to demonstrate how international partnerships can create tangible value, accelerate the energy transition, and contribute to building a more sustainable future for Egypt."

Commenting on the initiative, Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant, said: "Buildings sit at the intersection of electrification, digitalization, and sustainability, making them one of the greatest opportunities to accelerate decarbonization while improving operational performance. The strong momentum generated by the first phase of our Energy Efficiency Audits Initiative, where nearly 40% of participating organizations have already begun implementing the recommended measures, demonstrates the tangible business value of data-driven energy management. Through the second phase of the initiative, we are helping organizations across Egypt turn energy from a cost center into a strategic asset. By combining our expertise in electrification, automation, and digital intelligence, we are enabling customers to build more efficient, resilient, and future-ready buildings that support both business growth and Egypt’s sustainability ambitions.”

Eng. Saif El Demerdash, Vice President of the Services Business Unit at Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant, commented: At Schneider Electric, we believe energy efficiency is not simply about reducing energy consumption; it is a continuous journey that begins with measurement and analysis, and extends through ongoing monitoring and optimization to ensure sustainable savings. This journey starts with energy efficiency assessments, which provide organizations with a clear understanding of how their buildings consume energy and identify the most impactful opportunities for improvement. It then continues through our digital solutions, such as power monitoring, which deliver real-time visibility into energy consumption and help sustain efficiency over the long term. By combining our technical expertise with financial assessments, we help customers prioritize investments that deliver measurable savings, enhance operational performance, and generate attractive returns, enabling them to transform their sustainability ambitions into measurable business outcomes."

Eng. Ramy Moustafa, Vice President of Buildings and Transactional Business at Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant, added: "Today, building efficiency is no longer measured solely by how much energy a building consumes, but by its ability to adapt, respond, and make smarter operational decisions. At Schneider Electric, we help organizations leverage digital technologies and real-time data to transform buildings into more efficient, resilient, and sustainable environments, enhancing asset performance, improving occupant experience, and optimizing operations. Ultimately, energy efficiency is not only about reducing consumption, it is about maximizing the value buildings deliver throughout their entire lifecycle

The first phase of the initiative successfully delivered 25 comprehensive energy audits across major industrial facilities, identifying energy-saving opportunities ranging from 10% to 15%, with the potential to reduce approximately 47,000 tons of CO₂ emissions and achieve an average payback period of two years. Building on these results, the second phase expands the initiative’s scope to address one of the most significant opportunities for decarbonization and efficiency improvement: the built environment.

The initiative reiterates Schneider Electric’s commitment to helping organizations navigate today’s evolving energy landscape and leverages portfolio of electrification, automation, and digital technologies, including EcoStruxure™, the company’s open, AI-enabled platform that provides real-time visibility and actionable insights across assets and operations By combining advanced energy expertise, digital technologies, and sustainability consulting, Schneider Electric aims to help organizations identify practical opportunities to optimize energy consumption, data-driven decision-making, and operational efficiency while supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 and broader climate ambitions.

As an Energy Technology partner, Schneider Electric continues to support customers and partners in accelerating electrification, digitalization, and sustainability across buildings, industries, infrastructure, and data centers. Through initiatives such as Energy Efficiency Audits, the company remains committed to creating measurable impact by helping organizations improve efficiency, strengthen resilience, and contribute to a more sustainable future for Egypt.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

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