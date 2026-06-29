Sharjah: NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) brought together 36 senior leaders, policymakers, and representatives from the public and private sectors for a workshop titled “Building Inclusive Workplaces Through Male Allyship,” to explore how organisations can better support working families by recognising caregiving responsibilities and empowering men to become active allies in creating more equitable workplaces.

Held in Sharjah under NAMA's Irtiqa initiative, the workshop explored how leadership, institutional culture and shared responsibility shape employee experiences and organisational performance. Through practical discussions and interactive exercises, participants examined the impact of unconscious bias, reflected on everyday workplace challenges and identified tangible actions that can foster more supportive working environments.

Shared responsibility builds stronger workplace cultures

Commenting on the workshop, H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, said: “Family and work are deeply interconnected, and decisions made in one inevitably shape the other. Advancing women's participation is not simply about creating opportunities; it requires workplace cultures that recognise caregiving responsibilities and enable both women and men to balance their professional and family roles. When men become active allies in fostering this mindset, organisations are better positioned to unlock talent, strengthen women's participation and build organisations that are more equitable, resilient and future-ready.”

She added: “At NAMA, we believe thriving workplaces are built through shared responsibility. Through Irtiqa, we partner with organisations to help shape workplaces where equal opportunities, shared responsibility and people-centred leadership become part of everyday practice. These efforts not only advance women's participation, but also strengthen organisational performance and long-term sustainability.”

Turning awareness into organisational action

Participants took part in a series of interactive exercises designed to examine how caregiving responsibilities shape workplace experiences, analyse real-life organisational scenarios, and develop practical recommendations that leaders can implement to strengthen organisational culture and create more equitable workplaces.

Activities included “24-Hours Clock” and “Workplace Dynamics Mapping” exercises. The workshop concluded with "From Awareness to Action", where participants translated insights into practical recommendations for individuals, leaders and organisations, providing a practical foundation for more responsive policies and a people-centred workplace culture.

Driving institutional change

The workshop forms part of the Irtiqa initiative, launched under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Family & Community Council and NAMA Chairperson. Irtiqa supports organisations in embedding inclusive practices that promote equal opportunities, strengthen women's participation and create workplaces where everyone can contribute, grow and succeed.