Cairo: The Egyptian government has officially announced that Cairo will host the third edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) 2026, scheduled to take place from November 6–8, 2026, under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt.

The event will bring together a distinguished gathering of government officials, ministers, ambassadors, representatives of economic and development institutions, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and startup founders from around the world.

Participants at the official launch conference emphasized that Egypt’s hosting of the Festival goes far beyond organizing an international event. It reflects growing confidence in Egypt’s economic position and its ability to lead regional and global efforts to support innovation, empower startups, and connect entrepreneurs with funding opportunities, markets, technology, and international partnerships.

Dr. Hussein Eissa, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Chairman of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, stated that Egypt’s selection as host country represents a strong international vote of confidence in the country’s investment and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

He noted that Cairo serves as a strategic gateway connecting Africa with regional and global markets, adding that entrepreneurship has become one of the most significant drivers of economic growth by transforming knowledge into economic value, challenges into opportunities, and ideas into scalable and competitive businesses.

Dr. Eissa further highlighted that, under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain at the forefront of the government’s priorities.

He also pointed to the expansion of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship from nine to twelve ministers, reflecting the government’s integrated approach to supporting the sector and ensuring swift, coordinated responses to challenges facing entrepreneurs.

Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, highlighted Egypt’s unique advantages as a regional hub for manufacturing, exports, and entrepreneurship, citing its large domestic market, strategic location connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, extensive free trade agreements, modern infrastructure, diversified industrial base, and young workforce.

The conference witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between MSMEDA and the Global Entrepreneurship Festival Partnerships Directorate to collaborate on organizing the Egyptian edition and supporting the participation of qualified enterprises.

The agreement was signed by Bassel Rahmy and Dr. Joy Smart, Director of Partnerships at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.

The partnership aims to train and empower youth, women, university students, and graduates; attract local and international investment; support Egyptian exports; strengthen collaboration between businesses and government entities; and accelerate digital transformation and the adoption of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Summy Smart Francis, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival – Africa, stated that Egypt is not merely hosting the Festival but is assuming a leadership role and presenting a model of a nation that believes the future belongs to those who build and innovate.

He explained that the Festival seeks to connect local innovation with global capital and transform Egyptian ideas into solutions that serve the world.