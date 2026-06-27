Abu Dhabi, UAE – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced the opening of “Best of ASCO 2026 UAE”, a two-day oncology education programme convened by the Department of Oncology at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital to bring selected updates from the “ASCO 2026” Annual Meeting to the UAE oncology community.

Taking place on 27 and 28 June 2026 at Al Ain Rotana Hotel, the programme brings together oncology professionals from across the UAE to review key scientific developments and explore their implications for real-world clinical settings across the country. The event provides a focused platform for medical oncologists, haematologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, oncology pharmacists, nurses, allied health professionals, and healthcare stakeholders involved in cancer care.

Chaired by Dr Khalid Balaraj, Chair of the “BASCO 2026” Organising Committee and Chair of the Department of Oncology at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, the programme includes eight scientific sessions, 47 licensed ASCO abstract presentations, and 15 scientific partner-led sponsored sessions. The agenda covers major disease areas, including breast cancer, gastrointestinal oncology, genitourinary, prostate and gynaecologic oncology, lung cancer, haematologic malignancies, melanoma and immunotherapy, sarcoma, central nervous system tumours, quality of care, care delivery, and supportive care.

“Best of ASCO 2026 UAE” is designed to translate selected global oncology updates into practical discussion for the UAE healthcare setting. Through short, high-yield presentations and expert-moderated sessions, the programme supports clinical exchange and multidisciplinary learning across major tumour types.

Dr. Balaraj commented: “Best of ASCO 2026 UAE provides an important platform to bring selected global oncology updates into focused discussion with the UAE oncology community. Through high-yield scientific sessions and multidisciplinary expert dialogue, the programme aims to support practical learning, strengthen clinical exchange, and contribute to high-quality cancer care for patients across the UAE.”

The event reinforces SEHA’s Tawam Hospital’s role as a convening hub for oncology education and multidisciplinary cancer care. It also reflects SEHA’s continued commitment to supporting medical education, advancing specialised knowledge exchange, and strengthening clinical excellence across its network.

By hosting “Best of ASCO 2026 UAE” in Al Ain, SEHA’s Tawam Hospital continues to support the development of a connected oncology community that can engage with global scientific updates and apply relevant insights to patient care in the UAE.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

– the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

– A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About SEHA

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.