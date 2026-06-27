Abu Dhabi: The Family Care Authority (FCA) organised an open dialogue session titled “Prevention is a Shared Responsibility: Towards an Aware Family and a Drug-Safe Community”, at Khalifa A Municipal Presence Centre, marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The session brought together representatives from government entities, alongside experts and specialists in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

The session forms part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to raise community awareness and empower families to play their preventive role in protecting children from behavioural and social risks, while fostering a culture of shared responsibility among stakeholders committed to safeguarding the community.

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency Asma Al Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector at the Family Care Authority, emphasised that addressing the risks posed by drugs requires close collaboration between families, educational institutions, law enforcement, healthcare providers, and social services. She noted that strengthening community awareness, promoting early intervention, and equipping families with the right knowledge and support they need are key pillars of prevention and protection of future generations.

During the session, Dr. Alia Al Jasmi Director of Care Homes Department at the Family Care Authority, highlighted that: “Family represents the first line of defence against addiction.” She also outlined the specialised services provided by the Authority including Halfway houses and after care service to support individuals in recovery and facilitate their reintegration into society.

Major Youssef Hassan Al Hammadi from the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters discussed the importance of security and community partnerships in protecting children from drug-related risks. Colonel Dr. Ahmed Al Ali from Zayed University then addressed strategies for building awareness among students, underscoring the critical role educational institutions play in promoting prevention. Dr. Mohammed Al Junaibi, Head of the Psychiatry Department at the National Rehabilitation Centre – Abu Dhabi, concluded the speaker presentations by highlighting treatment and rehabilitation pathways that support a smooth transition from recovery to community reintegration.

The session addressed a range of key topics to attendees, including early prevention, emerging synthetic drugs and modern recruitment tactics used by drug traffickers, as well as treatment and

rehabilitation efforts for individuals in recovery. Participants reaffirmed the importance of strengthening institutional partnerships to develop sustainable initiatives that protect children, promote family stability, and reinforce community cohesion.

About the Family Care Authority (FCA)

The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, plays a significant role within Abu Dhabi’s social sector ecosystem, guided by its vision of fostering more stable, resilient, and cohesive families. The Authority adopts a comprehensive and human-centred approach focused on prevention, support, and empowerment, providing integrated range of social, psychological, and family care services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and families across all stages of life.

Collaborating closely with its partners across the social sector, the Authority serves as both a coordinating and enabling entity, bringing cohesive services through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Its service categories include Counselling and Guidance, Protective Care, Alternative Care, Empowerment and Awareness, and Custody Visitation, all aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion and long-term community wellbeing.

The Authority’s mandate was further expanded under Abu Dhabi Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2024 to include shelter and humanitarian care services, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes, and specialised support for victims of violence and human trafficking. These services are delivered within a framework that safeguards privacy, preserves human dignity, and promotes family security, reassurance, and social stability.

For more information, please visit:

www.adfca.gov.ae

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For media enquiries, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Senior Media Relations Manager, Weber Shandwick

E: mfarah@webershandwick.com