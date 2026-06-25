Cairo, PARAGON | ADEER marks a prominent presence at the 20th edition of the Nile Property Expo in London, scheduled to take place on 27–28 June 2026 at Hilton Park Lane. The event is held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, and stands as one of the most significant real estate platforms connecting developers with Egyptians abroad and investors seeking promising opportunities in the Egyptian market.

This participation builds on the recent success of the company’s engagement in the Egyptian-British Business Association (BEBA) mission, where Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON | ADEER presented Egypt’s urban development vision in meetings that brought together senior officials, investors, and decision-makers.

During the exhibition, PARAGON | ADEER is spotlighting its flagship development, “Sumou Boulevard,” located in Mostakbal City, New Cairo. Spanning 500,000 square meters with investments estimated at EGP 70 billion, the project represents an integrated destination that combines residential, commercial, and administrative components within a unified urban fabric grounded in innovation and enhanced quality of life.

The project reflects the company’s philosophy of creating holistic and evolving urban environments that balance architectural creativity with functional efficiency, offering advanced residential and commercial models tailored to investors seeking distinction in today’s real estate landscape. It is developed as part of a strong Egyptian-Saudi partnership aimed at delivering an exceptional urban destination in Mostakbal City, reflecting growing regional investments and strengthening economic cooperation between both countries. The partnership brings together ADEER International, the development and investment arm of Sumou Holding, and PARAGON Developments in Egypt.

Through its participation in London, the company aims to strengthen ties with the Egyptian diaspora and investors in the United Kingdom, while highlighting the strategic value and long-term economic potential of “Sumou Boulevard” as part of Egypt’s ongoing urban transformation.

PARAGON | ADEER seeks to position its presence at the expo as a bridge connecting expatriate Egyptians with business leaders, supporting foreign direct investment flows and contributing to sustainable development within the Egyptian economy.

About PARAGON | ADEER:

PARAGON | ADEER is a strategic partnership between Egypt and Saudi Arabia built on a shared vision for the future of urban development. It unites ADEER International, the investment arm of Sumou Holding, and PARAGON Developments in Egypt, leveraging regional investment strength and local expertise. The partnership aims to reimagine cities by delivering integrated environments that go beyond traditional real estate development, where culture, innovation, and quality of life intersect. Through its projects, it seeks to shape a new generation of urban destinations defined by connectivity, long-term value, and a forward-looking vision for living.