Held on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, Investopia Global – Tashkent convened senior officials, investors, and business leaders to strengthen UAE–Uzbekistan economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities across Central Asia

Investopia convened Investopia Global – Tashkent on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026), as part of the UAE’s broader engagement with Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

The programme brought together senior officials, investors, private sector leaders, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and Uzbekistan through a ministerial fireside chat, three executive roundtables, structured networking sessions, and B2B and B2G meetings.

The event coincided with UAE-related investment commitments in Uzbekistan of up to USD 6 billion, underscoring Investopia’s role as a platform that helps convert dialogue into impactful investments and long-term business partnerships.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan – Investopia convened Investopia Global – Tashkent on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026), bringing together senior government officials, investors, private sector leaders, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and Uzbekistan to deepen economic cooperation and explore new pathways for investment and business partnerships.

The UAE delegation to TIIF 2026 was led by H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, with the participation of senior representatives from UAE government entities, investment institutions, and private sector companies, including the UAE Ministry of Investment.

Investopia Global – Tashkent reflected the growing momentum in the UAE–Uzbekistan economic partnership. The programme featured a ministerial fireside chat, three executive roundtables, structured networking sessions, and B2B and B2G meetings designed to translate dialogue into practical investment partnerships and projects.

The Investopia ministerial fireside chat brought together H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and H.E. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, where they discussed ways to boost economic resilience and investment priorities, create collaboration opportunities in infrastructure, energy, and logistics, and enhance the role of the private sector in building new growth corridors between the UAE, Uzbekistan, and the wider region.

Investopia also organized three executive roundtables focused on priority areas for cooperation. These included a roundtable on investing in food security, led by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; a roundtable on shaping sustainable futures across energy and water, led by Etihad Water and Electricity; and a roundtable on new investment corridors, led by the UAE Ministry of Investment. The sessions brought together senior officials, investors, and business leaders to identify concrete opportunities for cross-border investment and private-sector collaboration.

The event coincided with the announcement of UAE-related investment commitments in Uzbekistan of up to USD 6 billion, reinforcing the role of Investopia as a platform that supports dialogue and helps convert it into impactful investments, deeper partnerships, and long-term business cooperation.

The UAE–Uzbekistan economic relationship has continued to expand rapidly in recent years. The joint investment portfolio now includes around 100 projects valued at more than USD 20 billion, spanning renewable energy, critical minerals, urban infrastructure, logistics, technology, agriculture, and other priority sectors. Bilateral non-oil trade reached USD 1.25 billion in 2025, representing a 52 percent increase over 2024.

The two governments have also declared 2025–2027 a “New Era of Economic Partnership,” with a shared ambition to expand mutual trade and increase the joint investment portfolio to USD 50 billion.

H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said:

“Uzbekistan is an important strategic partner for the UAE in Central Asia, and our discussions in Tashkent reflected the strong opportunities to expand cooperation across infrastructure, energy, logistics, and sustainable development. The UAE is committed to continue working with Uzbekistan to build long-term economic partnerships and create growth corridors that benefit both countries and the wider region.”

H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia, said:

“Bringing Investopia to Tashkent marks an important step in expanding our engagement across Central Asia. The UAE–Uzbekistan partnership already spans around 100 joint projects worth more than USD 20 billion, and this edition of Investopia created a direct channel between investors, companies, and government stakeholders to explore the next generation of opportunities across the new economy.”

Investopia Global – Tashkent further underscored the importance of strengthening the UAE’s economic dialogue with Central Asia and the wider CIS region. Through its global editions, Investopia continues to provide a platform for high-level dialogue, investment promotion, and private-sector partnerships across emerging and high-growth markets.

About Investopia

Investopia is a global investment platform launched by the Government of the United Arab Emirates to connect investors, business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs around the opportunities shaping the new economy. Through its annual summit, global editions, roundtables, and business dialogues, Investopia supports cross-border investment, public-private collaboration, and the development of new economic partnerships in high-growth sectors and markets.

Media Inquiries

From the UAE Ministry of Investment: media@investuae.gov.ae