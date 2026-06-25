Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Housing, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA).

Cairo – The 8th edition of the “Decision Makers” Conference concluded successfully under the theme “The Investment, Real Estate, and Tourism Sectors: Egypt’s Economic Growth Triangle in 2026.” Organized by San & Sam at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the conference brought together a distinguished group of senior government officials, experts, business leaders, and investors.

The conference is part of the ongoing “Decision Makers” series, which aims to foster constructive dialogue between the public and private sectors and present practical recommendations that support economic growth and sustainable development in Egypt. The discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities facing the Egyptian economy amid rapidly evolving global economic conditions.

The event witnessed strong participation from executive leaders, board members, and experts in economics and finance, alongside a number of prominent figures who took part in the conference sessions, including: Dr. Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority; Walid Hassouna, Founder and CEO of Valu; Dr. Medhat Nafae, Chairman of Nym Consulting and member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council; Ayman Soliman, Managing Partner at Morpho Investments; Eng. Mahmoud Moneeb, Chairman and Founder of Finest Integrated Hospitality Solutions; Eng. Tarek Shoukry, Chairman of the Arab Real Estate Development Company; and Mohamed Motawaa, Founder and CEO of MG Developments.

Additional participants included Mostafa Kamel, Head of Development and Board Member at Dall Developments; Eng. Ahmed Ehab, CEO of Madar Developments; Maha Abdel Razek, CEO of Misr Real Estate Asset Management; Eng. Mohamed El Aasar, Chairman of Margins Developments; Eng. Mostafa Mounir, CEO of the Tourism Development Authority; Eng. Nabil Ammasha, Founder and CEO of People & Places; Omar Islam, Chairman of ITC Group; Amr Gazzarin, CEO of Orascom Pyramids; and Abdel Khaleq Ibrahim, Member of Parliament and CEO of Nivira Egypt.

During the conference, sessions moderated by media professional Saeed Gamil, Ahmed Yacoub, Managing Editor of Youm7, and Mena Shaheen, addressed several key topics related to the Egyptian economy and strategies for attracting foreign investment to strengthen Egypt’s position as a leading regional investment destination.

The discussions covered themes such as “Investment Amid Global Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities, and Growth Prospects,” examining major global economic shifts and their impact on the investment climate, as well as “The Future of the Real Estate Sector Amid Current Global and Local Economic Changes,” and “Real Estate and Tourism: Two Sides of the Same Coin – Growth Opportunities in a Changing Global Landscape.”

At the conclusion of the conference, participants emphasized the importance of continued coordination between government entities and the private sector to enhance the business environment, support investment and production, and increase the contribution of the investment, real estate, and tourism sectors to Egypt’s GDP in line with the country’s economic development objectives.

The conference also issued several recommendations focused on strengthening public-private partnerships, streamlining investment procedures, accelerating digital transformation within the real estate sector, and expanding tourism investment attraction programs to support more sustainable economic growth in the coming years.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation that greater integration between the investment, real estate, and tourism sectors represents one of the most important drivers of Egypt’s economic growth during the coming period, and that enhanced cooperation among all stakeholders will remain a key factor in advancing development and attracting high-quality investment opportunities.