Sharjah: The fifth edition of Khorfakkan Mango Festival is set to commence tomorrow, Friday, at Expo Khorfakkan, showcasing a wide range of premium mango varieties, all sourced directly from local farms.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan City Municipality, and Expo Khorfakkan, the three-day festival will operate under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth", bringing together local farmers, productive families, and agribusinesses from across the UAE.

This year’s edition will feature five distinct competitions offering cash prizes to winners across all categories.

The programme will begin tomorrow, Friday, with three primary contests: the popular Mango Mazayna (Most Beautiful Mango), the Largest Mango, and the Best Mango Basket (tailored for families). Participants will be required to submit their entries between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. The programme will continue on Saturday, 27 June, with two additional contests: the Children’s Mango Beauty Contest and the Best Innovative Idea or Mango-Based Project Competition.

The competitions are subject to comprehensive judging criteria to ensure transparency and fairness across all categories. Participants must submit locally produced crops originating from their own farms or home gardens, with official ownership documentation required at the registration stage.

Additional conditions include mandatory field inspections and verification visits for top-ranking winners, conducted by the judging committee at their farms and residences to confirm compliance with competition requirements.

The Khorfakkan Mango Festival provides farmers in Sharjah’s Eastern Region with a direct marketing platform to showcase their local agricultural output of premium mangoes, citrus fruits, and other seasonal produce. It suppor ts farmers’ efforts to enhance productivity, strengthen commercial opportunities, and adopt modern agricultural technologies.

Beyond marketing opportunities and commercial offerings, the festival will present a comprehensive programme of educational and engagement activities, including dedicated workshops on modern farming techniques, mango tree cultivation, and pest control.

It will also feature cultural and heritage activities, traditional folkloric performances, daily competitions, and prize draws to engage visitors and support community knowledge sharing.

The festival will be open to visitors over its three-day run, welcoming guests daily from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

Photos: The festival logo and Archive photos

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

+971 54 556 8608

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

+971567835363

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com