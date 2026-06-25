Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company and the master developer of Jeddah Central Destination, participated in the Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia (FHS Saudi Arabia 2026), held in Riyadh from 22–24 June 2026. The event brought together leading investors, developers, hospitality operators, and decision-makers from across the globe.

JCDC's participation reflects its commitment to supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia's tourism and hospitality sectors while showcasing its vision for developing a world-class integrated urban destination that enhances Jeddah's appeal as a leading tourism hub. The company also engaged with investors, hospitality operators, and strategic partners to highlight the investment opportunities offered by Jeddah Central Destination across the hospitality, tourism, entertainment, culture, sports, and retail sectors, contributing to the Kingdom's economic diversification objectives under Saudi Vision 2030.

During a panel discussion titled "Game On: How Global Sports Events Reshape Cities, Investment and Tourism," Ahmed AlAredhi, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Jeddah Central Development Company, highlighted the growing role of major sporting events in driving urban development and strengthening the investment and tourism appeal of cities. He noted that the measure of a city's success lies not in hosting global sporting events alone, but in its ability to convert them into sustainable value that reshapes investment, tourism, and quality of life for years to come.

AlAredhi emphasized that sport has become a key catalyst for the development of integrated destinations, noting that Saudi Arabia's hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2034 presents a strategic opportunity to accelerate transformative projects that will further position Jeddah as a global destination for living, visiting, and investment. He added that developing destinations is a continuous journey of learning, improvement, and raising expectations at every stage.

He explained that the true value of major sporting events extends far beyond attracting visitors during the event itself, creating lasting economic opportunities and supporting long-term sustainable development. Investment in sport, he stressed, is an investment in the future of a city and its standing on the global stage.

"Jeddah Central Destination has been designed as a fully integrated waterfront destination that brings together sport, tourism, hospitality, culture, entertainment, and residential experiences in one vibrant urban environment," said AlAredhi.

AlAredhi also highlighted the stadium villages surrounding Jeddah Central Stadium, describing them as a practical example of how sports infrastructure can support sustainable economic development while creating new investment and tourism opportunities that continue to generate value long after major events conclude.

As part of its development strategy, JCDC is delivering integrated hospitality districts aligned with international luxury hospitality standards, featuring a comprehensive range of amenities including restaurants and food and beverage outlets, meeting and event facilities, retail destinations, and leisure and wellness experiences.

FHS Saudi Arabia is one of the region's leading hospitality and tourism platforms, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and experts to discuss future directions and emerging trends, and to explore promising investment opportunities across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

About Jeddah Central Development Company

Established in 2019, Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC) is the master developer of Jeddah Central Destination, one of Saudi Arabia's most significant urban development projects, spanning 5.6 million square meters.

The destination is designed to enrich the national economy and enhance quality of life through a landmark waterfront development on the Red Sea coast, extending from Al Salam Palace in the north to the desalination plant area in the south. It will feature four iconic landmarks: the Oceanarium, the Opera House, the Sports Stadium, and the Industrial Museum, alongside a range of lifestyle and leisure attractions, including a sandy beach, marina promenade, waterfront boardwalk, and yacht marina.