Dubai, UAE: H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, participated as a keynote speaker in a panel discussion during the opening session of the 117th International District Energy Association (IDEA) Conference and Exhibition 2026, held in Canada. The session, titled “Global Leaders – An International Perspective on Momentum in District Energy,” brought together prominent industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of the sector and the opportunities shaping its development.

During the session, Bin Shafar highlighted Empower’s achievements over the years, which have reinforced its leading global position in the district cooling sector and established it as the world’s largest district cooling services provider. He noted that this success is the result of a long-term strategic vision, government support, and sustained investment in advanced infrastructure and innovative technologies. These factors have enabled the company to expand its operations across key areas and major development projects in Dubai, while delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable district cooling services.

Bin Shafar emphasised that district cooling systems have become a cornerstone of sustainable urban development, playing a pivotal role in enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing sustainability and climate action. He noted that, amid rapid urban growth and increasing energy demand, district cooling is no longer merely an alternative solution but a strategic necessity for countries seeking to develop more sustainable, resource-efficient, and lower-carbon cities.

He also addressed the growing challenges posed by climate change and rising temperatures in cities around the world, noting that district cooling represents one of the most effective solutions for enhancing urban resilience and adaptation. He added that district cooling systems deliver large-scale cooling with high energy efficiency while supporting sustainable urban development and improving quality of life, particularly in regions experiencing steadily rising temperatures and increasing demand for cooling.

He further underscored the importance of collaboration among governments, utility providers, developers, and other key stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of sustainable cooling solutions. Bin Shafar emphasised the need to foster knowledge exchange, drive innovation, and invest in future-ready infrastructure to maximise the environmental and economic benefits of district cooling systems, while supporting global efforts to build more resilient and sustainable cities.

“Our participation in this international forum reflects the UAE and Dubai’s position as a global model for the adoption of sustainable solutions and the advancement of the green economy, driven by the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership, which has made sustainability, energy efficiency, and innovation fundamental pillars of the nation’s development journey. At Empower, we continue to translate this vision into tangible achievements that reinforce our global leadership in the district cooling sector, support sustainable urban growth, and strengthen the role of district cooling as an effective solution for advancing global climate objectives. We believe that fostering international dialogue, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and showcasing successful experiences, particularly Dubai’s pioneering model, contribute to accelerating the adoption of more efficient and sustainable energy solutions. Such efforts also support global initiatives aimed at building more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready cities,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Empower participated as a Diamond Sponsor of the conference, organised by the International District Energy Association (IDEA), which was held under the theme ‘Connecting Networks’ from 23 to 26 June 2026 in Ottawa, Canada.