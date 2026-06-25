During DSS 2026, shoppers can enjoy the Great Dubai Summer Sale and Back-to-School retail seasons, with participating brands and retailers offering unmissable discounts.

Festival favourites such as 10 Dirham Dish, Summer Restaurant Week, Beat The Heat, Modesh World, spectacular concerts, and incredible hotel and attraction offers return alongside new surprises designed to make every summer moment count.

Adding to the exciting line-up are new programmes and experiences, including DSS Luxe Edition, Performing Arts Fest, Back-to-School Carnival, Win Your Home in Dubai, Dine Shop Win, and more mega raffles and pop-up experiences.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The wait is nearly over as Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2026 returns for its highly anticipated 29th edition from 2 July to 30 August 2026. Over 60 action-packed days, and built around the spirit of “Make it a Dubai Summer”, the emirate will offer a vibrant summer calendar filled with unbeatable deals, exciting entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year's festival will offer exceptional value across the city, featuring thousands of promotions, must-see attractions, shopping opportunities, dining experiences, and family-friendly activities. From spectacular raffles and exclusive retail offers to world-class hospitality, culinary experiences, indoor attractions, and live performances, DSS 2026 promises a season of memorable moments and endless possibilities for everyone enjoying the summer in Dubai.

DSS 2026 will feature a retail programme packed with major sales, exclusive offers, and rewarding shopping experiences, including two curated shopping seasons: Great Dubai Summer Sale with citywide offers and discounts of up to 90% and Back to School promotions on essentials, fashion, electronics, and technology.

Speaking on the unveiling of the full DSS 2026 programme, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "Dubai Summer Surprises continues to play a vital role in enhancing Dubai's position as a leading global destination for tourism, retail, and family entertainment. With DSS 2026, we are proud to present another exceptional programme that brings together world-class shopping, exciting experiences, and outstanding value for residents and visitors alike. Through a carefully curated calendar of retail campaigns, entertainment, gastronomy, hospitality offers, and family-friendly activities. DSS creates memorable moments across the city while supporting economic growth and strengthening Dubai's vibrant retail and tourism sectors. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience a summer filled with rewards, discovery, and unforgettable experiences."

DSS OPENING WEEKEND CELEBRATIONS: 2 to 5 JULY

DSS 2026 kicks off with a spectacular opening weekend programme of exclusive live concerts, immersive entertainment experiences, and visually striking decorations and performances across participating malls, featuring musicians, dancers, interactive acts, and share-worthy moments designed to captivate audiences of all ages.

Dubai Hills Mall will host free live performances by Emirati artists, including Saif Al Ali on 3 July, renowned for blending traditional Emirati and Arabic music with contemporary global influences, and Arqam Al Abri on 4 July, celebrated for his distinctive fusion of soul, R&B, neo-soul, and Khaleeji music. Meanwhile, Mirdif City Centre will welcome acclaimed Iraqi pop singer Rahma Riad on 3 July and Star Academy winner Nassif Zeytoun on 4 July, bringing a vibrant programme of live music to shoppers and visitors.

Adding to the excitement, Samratna by Mohamed Al Bakri will take place on 3 July at the New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, offering audiences an intimate live Khaleeji music performance featuring soulful Gulf melodies and timeless Arabic compositions. In addition, the Assem Sukkar Spacetoon Concert will be held on 4 July at the JAFZA One Convention Centre, delivering a nostalgic live experience celebrating the iconic Spacetoon theme songs that shaped generations across the Arab world.

Theatre fans can also secure tickets for the must-watch production Khairan Resort, a light-hearted Kuwaiti comedy taking place at Dubai Opera from 3 to 4 July.

EVERYONE’S FAVOURITE MODESH & DANA

No DSS would be complete without the signature charm of Dubai’s most beloved mascots. This season, Modesh and Dana will appear across the city, bringing joy to families through school visits and surprise appearances at leading attractions, spreading smiles and summer spirit wherever they go.

Throughout the summer, families can once again enjoy Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3 July to 23 August, alongside a host of opening-weekend celebrations and family-focused experiences. Designed as a single, integrated family experience spanning key zones including the Fun Zone, Modesh Market, and Family Zone, alongside free access to event grounds, workshops, and performances.

Additionally, the Modesh Scholarship allows shoppers to win one of 10 scholarships, each worth AED 20,000, when shopping at participating malls across the city.

WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR

Alongside returning favourites, DSS 2026 introduces new experiences and more rewarding ways to shop across the city. The all-new DSS Luxe Edition debuts as a curated programme of elevated shopping and lifestyle experiences, featuring exclusive previews, personalised services, luxury pop-ups, premium hospitality, and special brand activations.

The Back-to-School Carnival will also bring family-friendly entertainment, live performances, and interactive shows across the city from 7 to 8 August, creating an exciting countdown to the new school year.

Championing local talents, SME Pop-ups will showcase homegrown brands across key retail destinations. The DSS Performance Arts Fest will bring immersive, theme-driven entertainment to select malls over three weekends from 24 July to 16 August, featuring live shows, parades, dance performances, acrobatics, aerial acts, and interactive experiences.

At City Walk, football fans can enjoy the LEGO FIFA Activation, an interactive football-themed experience featuring skill-based challenges and creative LEGO activities, available upon a minimum spend of AED 100 at participating outlets. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, City Walk will also host the Dine Shop Win promotion, giving visitors who spend AED 100 the chance to win AED 50,000 every two weeks, as well as a grand prize of AED 500,000 via raffle entry through the Dream Dubai app until 31 October.

Meanwhile, the DSS Mega Raffles with ENOC offer shoppers the chance to win a 2026 Dongfeng 007 and share in AED 500,000 in cash prizes until 20 September. Shoppers at Dubai Festival Plaza can also enter a draw to win an Exeed LX, while Mercato Shopping Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah will give visitors the chance to win a Cadillac LYRIQ.

DSS will also spotlight Dubai’s reputation as the City of Gold, giving shoppers who spend AED 500 on jewellery a chance to win 3 kilograms of gold, while DSS Experiences offers a range of citywide experiences inviting residents and visitors to discover, explore, and enjoy the season across Dubai. More details to be revealed soon.

CULINARY MOMENTS

Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene takes centre stage during DSS 2026 with the return of two of the festival’s most anticipated dining experiences. A longer edition of Summer Restaurant Week returns from 13 July to 2 August, inviting residents and visitors to discover specially curated menus and exceptional value at some of the city’s most popular dining destinations.

The fan-favourite 10 Dirham Dish returns from 3 to 30 August, offering food lovers the chance to enjoy select signature dishes for just AED 10 at participating venues across Dubai. Designed to encourage culinary exploration and make dining out more accessible, the initiative makes it easier than ever to discover new restaurants, revisit local favourites, and experience the diversity of Dubai’s world-class food scene at unbeatable value throughout the summer.

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIVE EXPERIENCES

Entertainment takes centre stage at DSS 2026, with a packed programme of live events, concerts, immersive experiences, and family-friendly activations. From headline performances and surprise pop-ups to citywide celebrations, the festival brings music, energy, and memorable moments across the city.

Audiences can look forward to the return of Beat the Heat, now in its fifth season, with an even bigger line-up of live concerts at Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring Cairokee on 11 July, an Egyptian band known for their powerful blend of rock, alternative music, and storytelling; Dystinct & Issam Najjar on 18 July, delivering a dynamic fusion of Arabic influences, indie-pop, and global sounds; Sultan Murshed & Talal Sam on 25 July; Rasha Rizk on 1 August; and Al Shami & Leen Hayek on 8 August, with each night offering a distinct mix of Arabic and international music styles. With more artists to be announced soon, the series brings together a diverse lineup of regional and global artists, delivering high-energy live performances and fan-favourite tracks throughout the summer season. Tickets can be booked via Platinumlist.

Meanwhile, as part of the closing weekend celebrations of DSS 2026, Kuwait’s legendary Miami Band brings The Miami Show to Coca-Cola Arena on 29 August, an iconic musical experience shaped by decades of fan support and presented in its biggest format yet, marking a major international staging outside Kuwait. Since their debut in 1991, the band has captivated audiences with high-energy performances and timeless hits, including Bastans, Ya Omri Ana, and Ya Helwakom. Tickets are now available on Platinumlist.

Also on 29 August, Atul Khatri will take the stage at Emirates Theatre for a live stand-up comedy show, performing a mix of new material and fan-favourite routines with his signature humorous take on everyday life, relationships, and modern living.

Candlelight Concert returns to Madinat Jumeirah at Mina A'Salam on 11 July, for an evening of classical and contemporary tributes to renowned artists such as Queen, Ludovico Einaudi, Hans Zimmer, and more.

Across malls including City Walk, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Deira City Centre, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall at Palm Jumeirah, The Outlet Village, and Bluewaters, visitors can expect performances by local talent, family-friendly activations, and immersive takeovers. Highlights include the Madagascar Parade at Dubai Festival City Mall and the K-pop Demon Hunters Pop-Up at City Centre Mirdif from 9 to 19 July.

RETAIL AND REWARDS

Anchored around two major retail moments: Great Dubai Summer Sale, with dates to be revealed soon, featuring discounts of up to 90 per cent, limited-time flash sales, exclusive brand offers, and exciting citywide rewards; and Back to School (3 to 30 August), delivering family-focused promotions, student essentials, technology deals, live entertainment, themed mall activations, and value-driven shopping experiences ahead of the new academic year.

DSS Daily Surprises returns with one-day-only offers revealed just 24 hours in advance, while the Lucky Receipt promotion will give shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at participating brands the chance to become one of 100 lucky winners, with 10 prizes awarded each day.

Running alongside the festival, Win Your Home in Dubai, a first-of-its-kind citywide campaign jointly led by DFRE and Dubai Chambers, transforms everyday shopping into the opportunity to enter a draw for a chance to win a home in Dubai, with 12 residential units from Binghatti Developers to be won, including a two-bedroom apartment as the grand prize.

With participation from leading malls, global brands, and retailers across the city, DSS 2026 reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most rewarding shopping destinations, offering everything from instant wins and life-changing prizes to immersive activations.

Expect limited-time sales and discounts of up to 90% across the city, including Gold & Jewellery Flash Sale Weekend, Electronics Flash Sale Weekend, Beauty & Wellness Flash Sale Weekend, Home & Furnishing Flash Sale Weekend, and Fashion & Accessories Flash Sale Weekend.

Shopping becomes more rewarding during DSS 2026, with shoppers spending AED 300 or more eligible to enter the Dubai Festival City Mall Shop & Win draw for a chance to win an MHERO, or to participate in the SHARE Millionaire across select Majid Al Futtaim malls for a chance to win one of four bi-weekly AED 100,000 prizes, along with a Jetour car grand prize at selected City Centre malls. Meanwhile, shoppers at Mercato Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah can also enter a draw for a chance to win a brand-new Cadillac.

Additionally, the Dubai Summer Surprises Digital Raffle will reward shoppers who spend AED 200 at participating malls with a chance to win one of 10 Exeed cars, including two Exceed cars as a grand prize for one lucky winner, across nine draws from 2 July to 29 August.

STAYCATIONS AND FAMILY FUN

DSS 2026 invites residents and visitors to enjoy the ultimate summer escape without leaving the city, with hundreds of offers across hotels, resorts, attractions, entertainment destinations, and family experiences delivering exceptional value throughout the season.

In line with the UAE’s Year of the Family, participating hotels and resorts will also enhance their family-focused programming with dedicated activities, entertainment, and experiences designed to bring generations together, making DSS 2026 the perfect opportunity to create lasting summer memories in Dubai.

Residents and visitors can choose from nearly a hundred staycation and attraction deals across Dubai, including five-star hotels, all-inclusive resorts, and budget-friendly options suited to every type of traveller. Meanwhile, residents can also take advantage of exclusive UAE Resident offers.

A SUMMER OF FITNESS

DSS 2026 brings people together through a vibrant programme of fitness, wellness, and community experiences designed for all ages to move, connect, and enjoy the summer as one. Returning as a seasonal highlight, Dubai Mallathons transform some of Dubai’s most popular shopping destinations into indoor activity hubs, offering residents and visitors a fun, accessible way to stay active throughout the warmer months.

This year’s programme features a series of indoor mall runs across leading retail destinations, combining movement, music, entertainment, prizes, and family-friendly fun.

Complementing the line-up, football fans can look forward to FIFA World Cup-themed activations across the city, bringing communities together through immersive fan experiences, entertainment, and celebratory moments, further enhancing Dubai’s dynamic summer calendar.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Marsa Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Center Deira), and talabat.

For more information and the full calendar, please click here.

For media inquiries, contact DFRE@sevenmedia.ae

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2026

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 (DSS) takes place from 3 July to 30 August 2026. The annual festival is one of Dubai’s most anticipated summer events, bringing residents and visitors a citywide programme of retail offers, family entertainment, dining experiences, hotel deals, attractions, raffles and summer activations. DSS highlights Dubai’s position as a leading summer destination, while supporting the city’s retail and tourism sectors through a diverse calendar of experiences that connect shoppers, families, businesses and visitors across the emirate.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae