Dubai, UAE, World Youth Skills Day highlights the importance of investing in youth and preparing them to meet future demands, amid rapid transformations shaping global labor markets, led by the ongoing digital revolution as well as the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) advances its longstanding vision to empower Arab youth through its comprehensive ecosystem of initiatives and programs. These aim to enhance youth readiness for the knowledge economy, building generations capable of driving development and innovation, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ vision.

MBRF views human capital investment as the cornerstone of future knowledge societies. This includes leveraging a comprehensive set of qualitative tools to develop digital and technical skills, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, alongside personal, creative, linguistic, research and leadership skills. These tools have been embedded across the Foundation’s key initiatives such as the Future Skills Academy, the Youth Knowledge Forum, the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), and the Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship.

The Future Skills Academy, in particular, stands out as a leading Arab digital education initiative, implemented through a strategic partnership between MBRF, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Coursera, a global open learning platform. It aims to reach 10 million Arab learners by 2030 through programs covering AI, cybersecurity, data analysis, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, as well as personal and digital skills, aligning educational outcomes with future job requirements. To date, the academy has attracted over 25,000 learners, recorded more than 270,000 learning hours, and completed over 33,000 training programs.

The Youth Knowledge Forum, on the other hand, aims to build an interactive knowledge society, reinforcing its position as a leading regional platform convening youth, specialists, and experts across various fields to facilitate expertise exchange and drive impact.

The 2025 edition, organized by MBRF in Morocco, generated engagement from over two million social media followers. Meanwhile, the Egypt edition held earlier that year witnessed extensive participation from government officials, international experts, thought leaders, and influential youth. MBRF first organized the Forum in Dubai in 2022 as part of its efforts to promote excellence and knowledge-based creativity among youth, inspiring them to embrace the positive spirit of challenge and raise their aspirations. Aligning with this, global knowledge accomplishments and success stories were highlighted at the event, spotlighting key individuals behind these contributions who are driving remarkable impact in knowledge dissemination and localization.

Remarkably, the Dubai International Program for Writing continues to drive knowledge-based creativity by supporting the development of various forms of creative writing skills. This further contributes to elevating the status of the Arabic language as a medium of science and creativity, while encouraging the production of Arabic knowledge content. The program also helps discover and nurture young literary and intellectual talents, transforming them into influential contributors within the knowledge domain.

Aligning with a vision to elevate academic competencies, the Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship provides support for postgraduate students (master’s and PhD) from across the UAE and the wider Arab world, enabling them to complete their studies at the University of Oxford. The scholarship empowers researchers, thought leaders, and pioneers in vital disciplines, building a globally spanning Arab academic network to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and modern technologies.

MBRF’s programs are facilitated through robust international partnerships with the UNDP, Coursera, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and the University of Oxford, in addition to ministries of youth and education in several Arab countries. This global network helps strengthen the impact and reach of its initiatives.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The world is rapidly transitioning towards economies fueled by creativity, innovation, and knowledge competencies, underscoring the importance of investing in youth skills and positioning them as architects of the future. This is a key strategic priority for MBRF, and we remain committed to developing qualitative initiatives that keep pace with rapid changes and provide youth with practical opportunities for learning, creativity, and excellence.”

His Excellency added: “The integration between the Future Skills Academy, which equips youth with advanced labor market skills; the Dubai International Program for Writing, which nurtures literary and intellectual creativity; and the Youth Knowledge Forum, a global platform which celebrates knowledge achievements and inspire youth to innovate, highlights MBRF's vision to build a new generation of visionaries capable of driving development and shaping the future.”

His Excellency further stated: “Human capital investment is the cornerstone of a more prosperous and sustainable future. Youth empowerment remains a strategic priority for MBRF as we continue to strengthen our capabilities in capacity building, talent preparation, and enhancing the Arab knowledge economy.”

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