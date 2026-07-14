RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, Impact on Humanity, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with FII10, taking place in Riyadh from October 26–29, 2026 under the theme “The Power of Legacy.”

Marking a defining milestone for one of the world’s leading global platforms for investment, innovation, and international dialogue, FII10 will celebrate a decade of impact while exploring the forces that will shape the next era of investment, growth, and global cooperation.

Since its inception, FII Institute and its global network have helped facilitate and spotlight more than USD 250 billion in investments and initiatives, demonstrating the power of convening capital, ideas, and leadership to create meaningful impact.

Today, FII Institute has grown into a year-round global platform, supported by more than 45 strategic partners from around the world and a thriving international membership community comprising thousands of members representing business, government, investment, academia, and innovation ecosystems across every region.

As artificial intelligence, technological disruption, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and evolving capital markets reshape economies and societies at unprecedented speed, the need for long-term thinking and trusted global dialogue has never been greater.

“The Power of Legacy is not simply about celebrating the past decade,” said HRH Princess Dr. Maha Bint Mishari Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute. “It is about understanding how the decisions, investments, and partnerships we make today will shape generations to come. FII10 represents both a reflection on what has been achieved and a commitment to what comes next.”

While the program themes and agenda will be revealed in the months ahead, FII10 will address the most pressing issues shaping the future of investment and humanity, creating a platform for bold ideas, meaningful partnerships, and transformative action.

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

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