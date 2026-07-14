Muscat, Oman – SOHAR Port and Freezone, in partnership with the Youth Center, has launched Ruwaj in North Al Batinah, a new entrepreneurship development program designed to support 100 Omani citizens aged 20 to 34 in building market-ready businesses and commercial products.

The program brings together specialized training, mentorship, product development and direct market exposure, creating a practical pathway for aspiring entrepreneurs to move from idea development to market participation. By equipping participants with commercial, technical and soft skills, Ruwaj aims to strengthen local enterprise creation, support income-generating opportunities and contribute to the economic resilience of North Al Batinah.

“Ruwaj reflects SOHAR’s long-term commitment to community investment, youth development and private-sector-led growth,” Said Al Balushi, Administration and Government Relation Manager at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “By combining structured capacity building with direct market exposure, the program gives aspiring entrepreneurs the practical tools, confidence and experience needed to develop their ventures. Our partnership with the Youth Center ensures that Ruwaj is rooted in local needs and contributes meaningfully to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in North Al Batinah.

Ruwaj will culminate in a mini exhibition featuring the 30 best participating projects, giving participants a live market platform to present their products, engage directly with customers, test their sales and marketing approaches, and receive immediate feedback. This market-facing component is central to the program’s approach, ensuring that participants do not only gain knowledge, but also apply it in a real commercial environment.

As a key component of SOHAR’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, Ruwaj supports Oman Vision 2040 by developing youth entrepreneurial talent to drive economic diversification. By enabling youth‑led micro‑enterprises to enter and navigate the market, the program highlights SOHAR Port and Freezone’s role as a catalyst for sustainable community development and local economic growth.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.