NEW YORK, NY, — The Global Youth Water Envoys Program was announced during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York, marking an important milestone in advancing youth leadership in the lead-up to the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will take place from 8 to 10 December in Abu Dhabi.

The program was launched by the Arab Youth Center (AYC), in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and with the support of the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF). It is designed to structurally integrate, empower, and train the next generation of international leaders to actively shape global water policy and drive progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) on clean water and sanitation.

The program will bring together up to 100 young delegates from six global regions, with a particular focus on water-stressed areas, including Africa, the Arab States, and Asia and the Pacific.

From September to November 2026, participants will undertake a remote capacity-building journey combining foundational training, thematic specialization, and direct engagement with national delegations and institutional partners. Following this preparation, selected delegates will be supported to contribute to one of the six Interactive Dialogues at the 2026 UN Water Conference.

The initiative is further strengthened through collaboration and multi-sector partnerships with leading international actors, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO), and WaterAid. Through these partnerships, the initiative provides a platform to elevate youth voices and accelerate collective action towards a more sustainable water future.

Highlighting the regional and structural vision for the initiative, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center (AYC), shared: “At the Arab Youth Center, we believe that empowering young people is an investment in a more collaborative and sustainable future. This program reflects our commitment to equipping youth with the knowledge, skills, and global perspective needed to contribute meaningfully to international dialogue and the Sustainable Development Goals. Guided by the UAE's vision of fostering partnerships and connecting regions, we remain committed to enabling young leaders to build bridges across cultures and help shape solutions to shared global challenges.”

At the launch event in New York, H.E. Abdulla Balalaa, the UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, emphasized the institutional importance of this initiative, stating: “The UAE firmly believes that international cooperation must reflect the realities and aspirations of young people, who are the architects of today’s and tomorrow’s solutions. Through the Global Youth Water Envoys Program, we are creating a platform that enables young leaders to engage meaningfully in global water diplomacy in a constructive and transformative way towards the 2026 UN Water Conference and beyond.”

Underscoring the critical role of strategic funding and youth-led operational capacity, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF)’s Chief Executive Officer, Kate Hampton, added: “Young people are clear: water stress is damaging their lives and limiting their opportunities. That’s why this year’s UN Water Conference must ensure global water governance meets the needs of children and young people in an increasingly water-stressed world. The Global Youth Water Envoys Program will equip young people with training and institutional backing to participate in this conference, to champion innovation and investment in practical solutions that meet their needs.”

Following its launch at the HLPF in New York, the program is now open for applications worldwide.

Young people aged 18–35 are invited to apply. Applicants should demonstrate working proficiency in English, a strong interest in or experience across water-related fields, including governance, policy, climate, sustainability, innovation, or finance, and a commitment to actively participate throughout the program while serving as ambassadors for meaningful youth engagement within their communities.

Application link: https://arabyouthcenter.org/en/article/our-initiative/global-youth-water-envoys-program

Media Contact

For interview requests, application guidelines, or further details regarding the Global Youth Water Envoys deployment timeline, please contact the Program Communications Taskforce at mariam.abdelsalam@arabyouthcenter.org or visit the official online platforms of the Arab Youth Center.