Dubai, UAE – As part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in Dubai and deepen relationships with its real estate partners, Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development hosted an exclusive Broker Open House Event at its newly opened office in The Meydan Hotel, Dubai.

The event brought together a number of leading real estate brokers, providing them with the opportunity to explore Ajmal Makan's latest waterfront developments, learn more about the company's growing portfolio, and gain insight into the sales and marketing support available to its broker network.

The opening of the new Dubai office marks another milestone in Ajmal Makan's expansion strategy across the UAE, reflecting the company's commitment to being closer to its partners while providing a more accessible platform for collaboration, business development, and market engagement.

During the event, attendees were introduced to Ajmal Makan's diverse portfolio of waterfront developments, including beachfront apartments, waterfront townhouses, island villas, and integrated residential communities designed around quality living, sustainability, and long-term investment value.

The Open House also served as an opportunity to strengthen communication with brokerage partners and showcase the company's comprehensive support ecosystem, including dedicated sales assistance, marketing resources, and ongoing initiatives aimed at helping brokers better serve their clients and maximize business opportunities.

Commenting on the occasion, Sultan Al Shakrah, Chairman of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development, said:

"Hosting this event reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in Dubai, a city that plays a strategic role within the UAE's real estate sector. We firmly believe that building strong relationships and maintaining close communication with our partners are among the key drivers of our success. The opening of our new office further reinforces our commitment to providing enhanced support and services that empower real estate brokers to achieve stronger results while fostering more effective collaboration."

He added:

"We do not view our broker network simply as a sales channel, but as true partners in our growth journey. Through our new Dubai office and the specialized initiatives we continue to launch, we aim to provide a professional environment where our partners can stay up to date with our latest developments, benefit from dedicated support programs, and access new investment opportunities that create sustainable value for all stakeholders."

The event featured a series of networking sessions, project presentations, and direct discussions with Ajmal Makan's leadership and sales teams. Brokers were introduced to the company's latest developments and the comprehensive support framework designed to help them engage clients more effectively and close transactions with greater confidence.

Attendees expressed their appreciation for the initiative, highlighting the company's strong commitment to its broker network, the diversity of its project portfolio, and the level of support provided to help them meet the evolving needs of investors and homebuyers.

The Broker Open House forms part of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development's broader strategy to expand its footprint across key markets, strengthen its partner ecosystem, and continue delivering integrated waterfront communities that combine exceptional living experiences with long-term investment value. Through its continued focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, the company continues to reinforce its position as one of Sharjah's leading real estate developers.