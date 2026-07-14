India has 5,400 listed companies and more than 2 million unlisted businesses including 35,000 companies that each generate more than Rs1 billion. Investing in them could help multiply returns. In India only 3.5 per cent of the population invests in equities, while in the United States, this is more than 55 per cent

With US$48.24 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow, the UAE ranked the top destination in the Middle East and 9th in the world for investment in 2025;

Dubai’s GDP recorded a 2.4 per cent growth exceeding Dh232 billion in the first quarter of 2026, despite regional tension;

The UAE has Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) with more than US$2.49 trillion – one of the largest resources – that helps the country to invest and create opportunities;

The UAE is a US$620 billion economy, with more than 1.4 million registered companies. However, the number of listed companies in the UAE is around 200 only;

Alternative Investment commitments in India jumped 25 per cent to US$175 billion year-on-year as of March 2026;

Funds raised by Alternative Investment crossed US$75 billion for the first time in India in FY2026.

Dubai, UAE: With US$48.24 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow, the UAE ranked the top destination in the Middle East and 9th in the world for investment in 2025, that speaks volume about the country’s ability in attracting FDI due to its safe, secure environment and resilience amid multiple regional and global crises, officials said at a conference titled: Health & Wealth -- Building a Better Tomorrow, organised by the Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“We spend our entire working lives creating wealth so that one day we can enjoy a secure and comfortable future with our families. Yet, in that pursuit, we often overlook the one asset that makes every achievement meaningful—our health. True prosperity is achieved when health and wealth grow together, because without good health, even the greatest wealth cannot be fully enjoyed,” CA Rishi Chawla, Chairman of the Dubai Chapter of the ICAI, said in his opening remarks at the conference.

“We need to invest our savings intelligently and ensure that our money secures our future. During our life-struggle and long journey, we often take our health for granted and ignore it, which creates complications when we need it most. So, while we remain focussed on career and business, we also need to take care of our health and wealth and how we could multiply them.”

The conference, attended by more than 400 members of ICAI, featured keynote address and presentation by Osama Al Rahma, Chairman of the Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG), Amit Bhartia, Founder and Portfolio Manager of DeLoren Partners, CA Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO of Stockify, former Indian supermodel and Bollywood star Anu Aggarwal, who spoke about investment, wealth creation and a healthy work-life balance.

Osama Al Rahma, Chairman of the Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG), said, “The UAE is a very resilient nation and we remained resilient in the face of multiple crises over the last two decades and has bounced back strongly from every crises – be it the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, European Debt Crisis of 2011, Arab Spring in 2012, COVID19 and the recent uncertainties over the regional conflict.

“Despite these, the country has shown strong resilience, as HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announcing a 2.4 per cent growth in Dubai’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding Dh232 billion in the first quarter of 2026. We have achieved this amid the regional uncertainty that we have witnessed since February 28 this year.”

Referring to the World Investment Report 2025 issued recently by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Investment UNCTAD), he said, “The UAE has been ranked 9th in the world and the first in the Middle East and North Africa in attracting FDI to the tune of US$48.24 billion (Dh177 billion). This is a reflection of investor confidence in the UAE that has been growing despite challenges.

“The UAE maintains strong economic partnerships with its top trading partners and the largest economies in the world and over the last few years we have strengthened our regulatory environment that ensures transparency and accountability – that are crucial to increase investor confidence.

“The UAE has Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) with more than US$2.49 trillion – one of the largest resources – that helps us to invest and create opportunities for all stakeholders. The Government is now investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and training 80,000 government officials that will help the country to accelerate economic growth in the coming years.

“The UAE central bank has already launched its CBDC, the Digital Dirham, the infrastructure Open Finance, including the regulatory framework for stable coins. We have other virtual asset regulatory bodies like Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) which with all will allow for the new virtual assets to grow,” Osama Al Rahma, who is also the Head of Business Development and Wealth Management at Emirates Investment Bank, said.

With more than 3,200 members, ICAI Dubai Chapter is the largest business group in the UAE. Established in 1982, it is also the largest, most active and award-winning chapter among the 44 overseas chapters of ICAI. It has registered a phenomenal growth in membership has exceeded 3,200 members who represent more than 1,550 multinationals and other companies.

Speakers urged the conference delegates to invest their financial resources carefully and intelligently so that they can benefit from higher returns from their investment.

CA Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO of Stockify, says, “Investment is a risky business. However, the biggest risk in life lies in not taking risk. So, we should all put our money in investment schemes that multiply our wealth. You work for money – all your life. Now money should work for you. If you don’t make money in your sleep, then you are not doing it right.”

He spoke about Alternative Investment schemes that investors could consider. “When it comes to investment, most people consider stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities and other asset classes. Not much attention is given to Alternative Investments – such as unregulated businesses.

“India has 5,400 listed companies and more than 2 million unlisted businesses including 35,000 companies that each generate more than Rs1 billion. Investing in them could help multiply returns, while help them scale up their operations and expand and create employment. In India 3.5 per cent of the population invests in equities, while in the United States, this is more than 55 per cent,” he said.

“The UAE is a US$620 billion economy, with more than 1.4 million registered companies. However, the number of listed companies in the UAE is around 200 only. So, there are more opportunities in unlisted companies.

“Alternative Investment commitments in India jumped 25 per cent to US$175 billion year-on-year as of March 2026, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Funds raised by Alternative Investment crossed US$75 billion for the first time in India in FY2026. So, there are greater opportunities in Alternative Investment sector and I urge all to start looking beyond listed companies.”

Amit Bhartia, Founder and Portfolio Manager of DeLoren Partners, said, “We had six panic-points in the last 26 years – including the one running now. Everyone had a bull market inside it. Nothing stays on top all the time. If you look at the Bitcoin, you can see how it moved up and down and how investors bet on it and some made money while others lost.

“There is always a bull and a bear market somewhere. You should look at the market movement, sentiments carefully, before deciding on your investment.”

Bollywood star Anu Aggarwal, a fatal accident survivor shared her perspective on coming back from fatal accident that nearly ended her career in 2006.

“Five years in Bollywood when I had tasted stardom, fame and wealth, I felt I needed a change. By then, I had enough of acting, money and fame. What else did I want more? That was when I came across Yoga and started practicing it – to seek inner peace. Then, in 1997, I had decided to quit acting and join the Bihar Yoga Institute – to seek fulfilment.

“Two years later, while I came to Mumbai to pack my belonging, I faced a tragic accident that almost killed me – as I was in a coma for 29 days. When I woke up, I didn’t know anything. Part of my body wasn’t responding. Surprisingly, I didn’t panic and I told myself – It’s okay – although part of my body was paralysed.

“Today, I am completely fit – normal. This happened as I developed strong self-belief in myself that came from Yoga – which is not only a form of exercise – but a complete inner belief system. Today, it is part of my complete system and I not only breathe in Yoga, but live in it. It gave me back my health, my life and it is wealth for me.”

ICAI is the largest professional body of Chartered Accountants across the world with over 1,000,000+ students and around 450,000+ members. ICAI has a wide network with five Regional Councils, 176 Branches, 54 Overseas Chapters, and 31 representative offices across the globe. And among 54 overseas chapters, ICAI Dubai Chapter is the largest and most vibrant chapter of ICAI. Of the 8,000 Indian Chartered Accountants active in the UAE‘s private sector, 1,400+ are currently leading businesses in senior positions.

About The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No. XXXVIII of 1949) for the regulation of the profession of Chartered Accountants in India. During its 77 years of existence, ICAI has achieved recognition as a premier accounting body not only in the country but also globally, for its contribution in the fields of education, professional development, maintenance of high accounting, auditing and ethical standards. ICAI now is the largest accounting body in the whole world.

About ICAI Dubai Chapter

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Dubai Chapter, is the largest accounting professionals’ group comprising of some of the most powerful players in the UAE’s public and private sectors. Established in 1982, it is the largest, most active and award-winning chapter among the 54 overseas chapters of ICAI. It has registered a phenomenal growth in membership in recent years and currently has nearly 3,200 members. Members represent more than 1,550 multinationals and other companies.

Its vision is to contribute to the development of its members as global professionals through facilitating continuous learning and recognition in the wider community. Its mission is to develop professionals with world class competencies.

Web: https://icaidubai.org/

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