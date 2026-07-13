The August edition will host four specialized events, including HVACR Saudi Arabia, Saudi FM & Clean, Heavy Saudi Arabia and Totally Concrete Saudi Arabia

Returning EcoTrail to support sustainable sourcing in the industry

Big 5 Construct Saudi will host more than 10 international pavilions, including China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Italy and Türkiye, among others

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Following a strong conclusion of the January 2026 edition that convened the Kingdom’s built environment with a focus on finishing and delivery stages, Big 5 Construct Saudi returns for its August edition, shifting its focus to the foundational phases of construction.

Running from 30 August – 2 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Big 5 Construct Saudi Arabia shifts attention from architectural and interior design to the sectors driving general construction activity, including heavy construction and machinery, concrete and cement, HVACR, facilities management, maintenance and hygiene solutions. As projects across the Kingdom move through mobilization and early-stage execution, contractors, engineers and procurement teams require access to suppliers capable of supporting structural integrity, systems performance and long-term operational efficiency.

Big 5 Construct Saudi spotlights more than 1,000 exhibitors from over 50 countries, including Australia, Bahrain, the Czech Republic, France, India, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar and Singapore. Through four specialized events, HVACR Saudi Arabia, Saudi FM & Clean, Heavy Saudi Arabia and Totally Concrete Saudi Arabia, industry professionals will connect with suppliers and source solutions across the construction value chain.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Muhammad Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “As the Kingdom accelerates project prioritization strategies around Expo 2030 Riyadh and FIFA World Cup 2034, construction activities continue across infrastructure, commercial and residential developments. The August edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi will bring together the stakeholders delivering these projects at the initial stages of construction, where procurement, specification and structural decisions are made.”

This momentum is also reflected in the presence of Saudi Arabian manufacturers and regional suppliers on the exhibition floor, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing construction capability. Companies such as CPC, Al Bawardi, Madar, Naffco and Esad Services represent key segments across general construction, fire protection, materials distribution and facilities management. In steel and structural systems, Zamil Steel, Al Yamama Steel, Baz Steel, Kirby and AAS Steel demonstrate local and regional expertise supporting complex builds. Across heavy construction and concrete, Steeco contributes to strengthening domestic supply chains and project readiness.

International participation remains strong, with more than 10 country pavilions, including China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Italy and Türkiye. European manufacturers such as Caleffi, Tazzetti and Luve from Italy, Topwerk from Germany and Dimas from Greece, among others, will present technologies that support HVACR systems, thermal performance and concrete production. Brands including Hisense, Haier, Honeywell, Toshiba, Grundfos and WILO further showcase the depth of technical solutions available to the Saudi Arabian market.

In addition to sourcing and suppliers, visitors will also have access to features designed to support networking, knowledge exchange and informed decision-making. The tactical Big 5 Talks will address codes, standards and regulations, health and safety, sustainability, artificial intelligence, technology, project management, concrete, modular, geotechnical, facilities management and MEP.

Additional features on the exhibition floor include the EcoTrail, which will highlight exhibitors offering environmentally responsible materials, enabling efficient identification of sustainability-driven solutions across active construction categories.

Big 5 Construct Saudi is supported by sponsors and partners, including Diamond Sponsor and VIP Lounge Sponsor, Teef Najd; HVACR Diamond Sponsor and Lanyard Sponsor, Hussein and Al-Hassan G. Shaker Bros. Company; Gold Sponsor, MedGulf; Badge Sponsor, Al Yamamah Steel; Outdoor Area Sponsor, ESAD; and Supporting Associations, Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) and Project Management Institute (PMI).

Big 5 Construct Saudi August edition takes place from 30 August – 2 September, co-located with Saudi Wood Expo and Saudi Industrial Expo, at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. Attendance is free for industry professionals, excluding visitors under the age of 18.

For more information and to register, please visit www.big5constructsaudi.com