The Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi organized a programme entitled "Nepal–UAE Economic Partnership" on 09 July 2026 at Conard Hotel, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, with the objective of promoting Nepal as an attractive destination for trade, investment, tourism, technology and business collaboration, while further strengthening the economic partnership between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

The programme commenced with a text message sent by the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Shisir Khanal. In his message, the Hon. Foreign Minister warmly welcomed greater participation of UAE investors and businesses in Nepal's priority sectors and reaffirmed the Government of Nepal's commitment to facilitating long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

The programme was honoured by the presence of Guest of Honour His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade; His Excellency Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Advisor to the Minister for Economy and Tourism of the UAE and Treasurer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; along with senior officials of the Government of the UAE, policymakers, chief executive officers of prominent business enterprises, business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from the United Arab Emirates.

H.E. Ambassador Mr. Tej Bahadur Chhetri, in his keynote address, highlighted the long-standing friendly relations between Nepal and the UAE and underscored the significant potential for expanding bilateral economic cooperation. He emphasized Nepal's favorable investment climate, ongoing economic reforms, and the wide range of opportunities available in sectors such as clean energy, hydropower, tourism, agriculture, information technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure. The Ambassador encouraged UAE investors and businesses to explore Nepal's emerging market and deepen commercial engagement for mutual benefit.

The programme featured four thematic presentations covering trade, investment, tourism, renewable energy, commercial agriculture, infrastructure, information technology, herbal and pharmaceutical industries, e-commerce, technology, innovation, and the digital economy, offering participants valuable insights into Nepal’s competitive advantages and the government’s efforts to foster a business-friendly environment. Ms. Ranjita Dahal, Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission, delivered a presentation on Nepal’s Economic Landscape and bilateral opportunities, highlighting Nepal's economic outlook, investment climate, tourism potential, and emerging business opportunities. Outlining the priorities of the newly formed Government of Nepal, she also highlighted the country’s economic transformation agenda focused on policy reforms, structural transformation, digital advancement, industrialization and sustainable tourism. She invited the UAE business community, global investors, and the Nepali diaspora to partner with Nepal by investing in priority sectors and contributing to the country’s journey towards a prosperous economy. Mr. Manoj Paudel of the Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), presented on Investment and Trade highlighting Nepal's trade, investment, and business opportunities along with its potential and priorities. Mr. Abi Man Joshi of Deloitte & Touche, ADDM, Abu Dhabi, presented on UAE–Nepal Investment/Taxation Landscape outlining the legal, regulatory, and taxation frameworks governing bilateral investment. Mr. Sajan Sharma, former President of Fintech Alliance Nepal, delivered a presentation on Policy to Prosperity: The New Era of Nepal's ICT Sector highlighting Nepal's policy reforms, the rapid development of information and communication technology (ICT) sector, and the opportunities for innovation, digital transformation, and investment in the country's growing digital economy.

The event was attended by over 120 guests, including high dignitaries, Treasurer of Abu Dhabi Chamber, officials of the Government of the UAE, policymakers, CEOs of several prominent business companies, the business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, technology experts, representatives from airlines, travel and tourism sectors, trekkers, bloggers, professionals, media person, members of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Nepali diaspora business community, among others.

The programme also featured cultural performances and displays of Nepali handicrafts. Guests were presented with promotional materials, including gift bags containing Nepali orthodox tea. A promotional video showcasing Nepal’s trade and investment potential was screened, and the event concluded with a networking reception.

The event was conducted by Ms. Sonia Dotel, Third Secretary of the Embassy.