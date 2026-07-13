Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has opened registration for the 2026 edition of Career Camp, offering Emirati high school students in grades 10, 11 and 12 the opportunity to gain practical exposure to the space sector and the professional disciplines that support it.

Scheduled to be held from 10 to 21 August 2026 at MBRSC, the camp is designed to support students as they explore future academic and career pathways in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as corporate fields that contribute to the Centre’s operations and national space missions.

Throughout the camp, participants will be introduced to MBRSC’s departments and missions, while gaining first-hand experience within the Centre. The programme aims to broaden students’ understanding of the technical, scientific and organisational functions that drive the UAE’s space sector.

The Career Camp forms part of MBRSC’s ongoing efforts to engage and develop young Emirati talent, strengthen awareness of opportunities within the national space sector, and contribute to building future capabilities in science, technology and innovation.

Interested students can apply by sending their CV to careercamp@mbrsc.ae before 25 July 2026.

For Media Queries:

MBRSC Media Team - mbrsc@quillmena.com

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.