Industry experts to examine how innovation, standards and practical implementation can strengthen fire resilience across Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, critical infrastructure and future cities



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia builds one of the world's most ambitious infrastructure pipelines, fire protection is moving beyond compliance to become a cornerstone of resilient, future-ready development. Reflecting this evolution, the Fire Protection & Technology Summit, part of Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026, will bring together the world’s leading engineers, policymakers and technology specialists to explore the innovations, global standards and practical solutions shaping the Kingdom's next generation of life safety.



Taking place from 16–18 November at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), the CPD-certified Summit, which runs on the first two days of the exhibition, will include expert-led discussions and real-world case studies, allowing delegates to explore topics ranging from AI-enhanced fire detection and digital life safety systems to industrial hazard protection, fire resilience, workforce development and the future of fire engineering.



The programme will also see the return of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which will lead a dedicated second day of the Summit under the theme Innovating Fire & Life Safety: Bridging Global Standards with Local Vision. Bringing together international and regional experts, the partnership will explore how globally recognised standards, professional development and knowledge sharing can strengthen fire resilience while supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions.



According to Sutharson Sathaiah, HSE Director – Six Flags and Aquarabia at Qiddiya City, and Advisory Committee Member for the Fire Protection & Technology Summit, the Kingdom's rapid transformation is reshaping the role of fire safety across major developments.



“Across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, one of the most notable trends is the move towards integrated risk-based approaches. As developments become larger, more complex and more interconnected, fire safety can no longer operate in isolation. It must be considered alongside security, crowd management, emergency preparedness and overall operational risk management.



Sathaiah also added that the latest innovations need to be combined with engineering expertise and operational preparedness. He said: “The organisations that set the benchmark in the years ahead are those that successfully integrate advanced technologies with capable people, robust emergency planning and strong organisational values.”



Recognising these priorities, the conference programme combines strategic discussion with practical examples from organisations responsible for protecting some of the Kingdom's most complex environments.



Drawing on frontline experience, Abdulrahman M. Al-Qahtani, Fire Chief at Saudi Railway Company (SAR), will outline proven approaches to commanding major incidents at critical infrastructure during the vital first hour of an emergency, when resources are stretched, external support is delayed, and rapid decision-making is essential.



Meanwhile, Faris Alzahrani, Health, Safety & Security Consultant at the Ministry of Education, and Yousif Mohamed P.E., Fire Prevention Officer at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA), will examine the evolving role of artificial intelligence in fire safety, exploring how engineers and intelligent systems can work together to improve decision-making while maintaining human oversight in critical situations.



Other confirmed speakers include, amongst others, David Bartlett, Chief Fire Officer - Head of Airport Fire & Rescue Service, Heathrow Airport; Phil Garrigan, Chair, National Fire Chiefs Council; Asim Almohammadi, Fire Chief, National Petrochemical Industrial Company, Yousif Mohamed P.E., Fire Prevention Officer, King Fahd International Airport (KFIA), and Fahad Aljabr, Vice President - Projects Delivery, KAFD



Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director, Intersec Saudi Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia is setting new global benchmarks in infrastructure development, and fire protection must evolve at the same pace. The Fire Protection & Technology Summit brings together the expertise, technologies, and international best practices needed to help organisations move beyond compliance towards more intelligent, resilient, and integrated approaches to life safety.



“By combining technical knowledge, real-world case studies and international collaboration through our continued partnership with NFPA, the Summit provides an important platform for professional development, knowledge exchange and industry collaboration.”



As part of the Kingdom's leading platform for security, safety and fire protection, the Fire Protection & Technology Summit is one of two CPD-certified summits, the other being the Future Security Summit. Together, the exhibition and its summits provide a platform for industry leaders, government stakeholders and solution providers to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships and help shape the future of safety and security across the Kingdom.



Intersec Saudi Arabia is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors, 500 exhibitors and over 110 expert speakers from around the world.

For more information, please visit Intersec Saudi Arabia’s website.

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About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place from 16 to 18 November 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom’s leading trade exhibition dedicated to the safety, security and fire protection industries, the event brings together manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and industry professionals under one roof. The exhibition serves as a key platform for business, industry exchange and the discovery of the latest technologies and solutions shaping the sector in Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia:

Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s portfolio of exhibitions includes ACHEMA Middle East, AERO Middle East, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Riyadh, and Intersec Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s events have brought together 1,300+ exhibitors and 60,000 visitors from over 70 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leading organiser of international trade exhibitions in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.



Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.



For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).



For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com