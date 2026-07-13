Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi approved exhibition to unite leading developers, investors and homebuyers as the UAE's real estate market enters a new phase of sustained growth as property transaction value exceeds Dh203 billion in the last 12 months

Real estate transaction value in Abu Dhabi jumped 76.6 percent to Dh203.01 billion in the last 12 months ending June 30, 2026;

Total number of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi jumped 64.53 percent to 53,177;

Total property sales in Abu Dhabi during the first six months reached Dh88.25 billion, compared to the full-year sales of Dh93.34 billion in 2025;

The total value of the half-yearly property transaction reached Dh121.90 billion, compared to the last year’s Dh142.21 billion;

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Real estate transaction value in Abu Dhabi jumped 76.6 percent to Dh203.01 billion in the last 12 months ending June 30, 2026, with total number of transactions jumping 64.53 percent to 53,177, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), reflecting the growth of its property market that is expected to boost investor confidence as the emirate prepares to host the largest property event – International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 – to be held from September 17-19, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Total property sales in Abu Dhabi during the first six months reached Dh88.25 billion, compared to the full-year sales of Dh93.34 billion in 2025, ADREC statistics show. The total value of the half-yearly property transaction reached Dh121.90 billion, compared to the last year’s Dh142.21 billion.

All these reflect a very dynamic property market as Abu Dhabi is billed to become the next big economic powerhouse in the Middle East with development projects worth Dh2.78 trillion (US$758 billion) are currently in various stages of planning, development and construction in the emirate, according to a report by BNC Network.

Abu Dhabi's active construction portfolio exceeds Dh477 billion (US$130 billion), driven by over 38,600 active licenses. This figure encompasses mega infrastructure schemes, with over Dh200 billion (US$57 billion) allocated to the Abu Dhabi Plan for Infrastructure, alongside a massive Dh55 billion public-private partnership pipeline.

The IREIS 2026 will return to ADNEC as the emirate's largest real estate sales exhibition, bringing together the UAE's leading property developers, investors, financial institutions and homebuyers on one platform to drive investment and property sales across the country.

Approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), IREIS has established itself as a dedicated real estate sales exhibition where developers market and sell projects directly to investors and end-users, creating one of the UAE's most commercially active property marketplaces.

As the UAE's real estate market continues its remarkable growth trajectory, IREIS 2026 will highlight investment opportunities not only in Abu Dhabi but also across Dubai, Sharjah Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other fast-growing emirates. The exhibition reflects the increasing trend of Abu Dhabi-based investors diversifying their property portfolios across the UAE, while developers from every emirate recognise the capital as one of the country's strongest investment markets.

Dubai continues to lead regional real estate activity with landmark residential, commercial and mixed-use developments attracting global capital, while Abu Dhabi's stable economy, expanding population and long-term investment vision continue to strengthen investor confidence. At the same time, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah are emerging as attractive destinations for affordable housing, waterfront communities, hospitality developments and lifestyle investments, offering investors a wider range of opportunities across the Emirates.

The success of IREIS 2025 reflected this national momentum. The previous edition featured projects by leading developers from across the UAE and offering exclusive exhibition incentives, project launches and on-site booking opportunities. The exhibition demonstrated the growing demand for a dedicated sales platform where investors can compare projects from multiple emirates under one roof.

Unlike conventional property exhibitions, IREIS is designed as a results-driven sales event where property transactions, reservations and investment decisions take place during the exhibition. Developers benefit from direct engagement with qualified investors, while buyers gain access to exclusive offers, flexible payment plans and the latest residential, commercial and mixed-use developments available across the UAE.

Alongside the exhibition, IREIS 2026 will host a high-level conference featuring government representatives, developers, financial institutions, economists and industry experts discussing the future of real estate investment. Topics will include Abu Dhabi's growing role as a regional investment hub, UAE banking and real estate expansion, sustainable infrastructure, fractional ownership and PropTech, foreign direct investment, the role of real estate in economic diversification, UAE–Europe investment corridors and the future of real estate brokerage.

Arun Bose, from IREIS, said: "IREIS has grown into far more than an exhibition—it is the UAE's real estate marketplace where developers meet serious investors and property transactions are concluded. While Abu Dhabi provides the ideal venue and investor base, the exhibition represents opportunities across the entire UAE.

“Today, Abu Dhabi investors are actively investing in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging markets, while developers from across the Emirates recognise the capital as one of the country's most important investment destinations. IREIS 2026 will bring these opportunities together under one roof, creating an unmatched platform for sales, investment and strategic partnerships."



The exhibition supports the UAE's vision of attracting global investment, strengthening economic diversification and enhancing collaboration between developers, financial institutions and international investors. By bringing together projects from multiple emirates, IREIS reinforces the country's position as one of the world's most dynamic and resilient real estate investment destinations.

With participation expected from leading UAE and international developers, thousands of investors, institutional buyers and property professionals, IREIS 2026 is set to become the country's most comprehensive real estate sales platform, offering visitors direct access to investment opportunities spanning Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman ,Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and beyond.

IREIS 2026 will be held on 17th .18th and 19th September at ADNEC. Further details on exhibitors, conference programmes, investment forums and visitor registration will be announced in the coming weeks.

About The International Real Estate & Investment Show 2026 (IREIS 2026)

The International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS) is Abu Dhabi’s premier annual platform for property and investment professionals, hosted by Dome Exhibitions. Since its inception in 2005, IREIS has connected thousands of developers, investors, brokers, and consultants from across the globe. The event is uniquely positioned as a transactional hub, enabling real-time sales, investment discussions, and international partnerships.

Now in its 15th edition, IREIS 2026 will be held from 17–19 September at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The show features cutting-edge property showcases, country pavilions, investment advisory zones, and thought-leadership conferences covering golden visa opportunities, sustainable development, cross-border investments, and more. With over 3,000 expected attendees and participation, IREIS continues to shape the future of real estate across the UAE and beyond.

IREIS has earned a reputation as a trusted bridge between global markets and regional opportunities, drawing key stakeholders from the GCC, MENA, Europe, and Asia. Whether for residential buyers, institutional investors, or immigration consultants, the event offers a dynamic, deal-driven environment that empowers both established and emerging players in the real estate sector.

For more information, visit: www.realestateshow.ae

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