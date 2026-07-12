Muscat – As North Al Batinah continues to strengthen its position as one of Oman’s leading industrial and economic centres, businesses across the governorate are increasingly focused on growth, digital adoption, and long-term competitiveness.

Reflecting its growing focus on the enterprise segment, Vodafone Oman engaged with business leaders, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and government stakeholders in Suhar to discuss the opportunities and priorities shaping the next phase of business growth in the governorate. Held in the presence of H.E. Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah and attended by representatives from more than 80 companies, the discussions explored the role of technology, collaboration, and innovation in supporting business development.

Dr. Ali bin Mohsin Al Lawati, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Oman, said: “Businesses today are looking for more than connectivity alone. They are looking for partners who understand their challenges, support their ambitions, and can help them navigate an increasingly digital and competitive environment. As Vodafone Oman continues to expand its enterprise business, we remain focused on delivering solutions that help organisations operate more effectively, adapt more quickly, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Discussions highlighted the opportunities emerging across North Al Batinah’s business landscape and the increasing importance of stronger engagement between the public and private sectors in supporting economic development. Participants also exchanged perspectives on digital transformation, business resilience, and the evolving needs of organisations across different industries.

As Vodafone Oman continues to grow its enterprise presence across the Sultanate, the company remains committed to supporting businesses through solutions, partnerships, and initiatives that contribute to long-term growth and competitiveness.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 5,500 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 17% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.

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