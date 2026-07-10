Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced the launch of ticket sales for the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 through the exhibition’s official website and dedicated mobile application, available on both Android and iOS devices.

The 23rd edition of ADIHEX will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club. Organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the event will take place from 28 August to 6 September 2026 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This year’s edition, the largest in the exhibition’s history, will feature a diverse programme of activities, including live demonstrations, exciting competitions, and distinguished falcons, horse and camel auctions, in addition to heritage and sporting showcases. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest products related to wildlife and outdoor pursuits, discover lesser-known tourism destinations, and experience unique safari adventures that offer an unforgettable combination of wildlife exploration, cultural entertainment and breathtaking natural landscapes.

The exhibition period has been extended to ten days this year in response to strong community demand and the remarkable success of previous editions. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s advanced and sustainable facilities will provide visitors with an exceptional and highly interactive experience throughout the exhibition and its accompanying activities.

The exhibition encompasses 15 diverse sectors, including falconry, camels, equestrianism, saluki, hunting rifles and equipment, veterinary products and services, hunting tourism and safari, fishing equipment and marine sports, outdoor leisure vehicle & equipment, RV’s and caravans, hunting and shooting sports, guns and equipment, arts and crafts, and preservation of environment and cultural heritage.

The exhibition will also host a range of family-oriented attractions, including a dedicated Children’s Zone featuring specialised workshops designed to educate young visitors and enhance their awareness of Emirati cultural heritage. The area will include creative arts activities, heritage education workshops for children, and practical sessions on handling falcons.

With the participation of leading international companies specialising in outdoor adventure, hunting and equestrian sectors, the ADIHEX serves as a global platform bringing together enthusiasts of hunting, falconry and equestrianism. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the latest industry trends and innovations in falconry, hunting and equestrian sports, connect with key stakeholders, thought leaders and influencers, and enjoy a vibrant, immersive experience showcasing the UAE’s rich cultural and historical heritage, one that preserves tradition while embracing progress and development.

Those wishing to purchase tickets for the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition can do so via the exhibition’s official website or mobile application, where they can choose from a variety of ticket packages available for this year’s edition.