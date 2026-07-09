The highly successful 2026 edition attracted 3,593 visits from professionals representing 72 countries and featured more than 150 global brands

Education will remain a cornerstone of FESPA Middle East 2027, with a range of sessions led by international experts, creating one of the most comprehensive learning programmes available to the regional industry

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East has announced that its 2027 edition will take place from 27–29 April 2027 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marking a significant new chapter for the region’s leading exhibition dedicated to speciality print, signage, visual communication and textile decoration.

The announcement follows extensive consultation with industry stakeholders across the Middle East and North Africa, with the timing reflecting an understanding of current market conditions and the wider regional business landscape, to provide the specialist print and visual communications community with the opportunity to reunite, reconnect with suppliers, distributors and buyers, and explore the technologies, ideas and strategies shaping the future of the industry.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager, Middle East & Africa, FESPA, said: “The decision to host FESPA Middle East 2027 in April at the Dubai World Trade Centre was made in close consultation with industry leaders, exhibitors and partners across the region. The response was clear: the industry is focused on the future and wants a platform that supports business growth, knowledge sharing and meaningful commercial engagement.

“Dubai World Trade Centre provides the ideal location for our event, and the new dates allow us to create the strongest possible environment for exhibitors and visitors to reconnect, discover new opportunities and accelerate growth. We see this as a positive step for the entire speciality printing and signage sector and an important investment in the region’s future.”

The announcement follows a successful 2026 edition, which attracted 3,593 visitors representing 72 countries and featured more than 150 global brands. The event welcomed senior decision-makers from across the GCC, wider MENA region and international markets, reinforcing its position as a vital bridge between global innovators and one of the world's fastest-growing print markets. The event also delivered 31 educational sessions led by 21 international experts, creating one of the most comprehensive learning programmes available to the industry.

Education will remain a cornerstone of FESPA Middle East 2027. Building on the success of previous editions, visitors will gain access to expert-led conference sessions, market intelligence, practical business insights and real-world case studies designed to help print and signage businesses improve profitability, embrace innovation and future-proof their operations.

Topics explored at the 2026 conference included leadership, sustainability, automation, artificial intelligence, workflow optimisation and business transformation, with strong engagement from attendees seeking strategic guidance alongside technology investment opportunities. The event website provides further information on the 2026 conference programme, along with recordings and highlights from selected sessions, offering an opportunity to catch up on key insights and discussions from the event. These themes will continue to play a central role in the development of the 2027 educational programme.

FESPA’s commitment to industry education is further strengthened through its ongoing global research initiatives, including the FESPA Print Census 2026. The latest findings highlight several important trends shaping the sector's future.

The Sustainability Report found that while many businesses recognise the importance of sustainability, significantly fewer have translated those ambitions into measurable outcomes or clear customer communication strategies.

The Automation Report revealed that automation is increasingly viewed as essential for protecting margins, improving speed and ensuring operational consistency. However, many smaller businesses continue to delay implementation due to budget and resource constraints.

Meanwhile, the Artificial Intelligence Report showed growing interest in AI technologies across the industry, but also highlighted that many businesses remain uncertain about where to begin, creating demand for practical, low-risk approaches to implementation.

These findings reinforce the growing need for industry platforms that combine technology, education and strategic insight, a role that FESPA Middle East continues to fulfil through the exhibition, conference sessions, and year-round knowledge-sharing initiatives.

With 76% of visitors attending from the GCC region and a further 24% travelling from international markets, FESPA Middle East has established itself as one of the most globally connected events serving the regional print industry. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with suppliers, discover emerging technologies, learn from industry experts and build relationships that drive long-term business growth.

“FESPA is unique because we are a not-for-profit organisation that exists to support the global speciality print community. Every event, every educational programme and every research initiative is designed to help printers, sign-makers and visual communication specialists build stronger, more sustainable and more profitable businesses,” concluded Cassim.

“In the Middle East and North Africa, there is a tremendous appetite for knowledge, innovation and collaboration. FESPA Middle East 2027 will bring together world-class experts, industry leaders and technology innovators to create an environment where businesses can learn, connect and prepare for the future. As the industry continues to evolve, our role is to ensure the community has access to the latest technology and the insight and expertise needed to thrive.”

Industry professionals can now register their interest in visiting or exhibiting via the official show website www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members worldwide, helping them grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community in achieving sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars: education, inspiration, expansion, and connection. The programme delivers high-quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, and supports grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information, visit www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

FESPA Foundation

The FESPA Foundation, guided by its slogan “Print For Good,” is our global initiative dedicated to transforming the speciality print and visual communications industry through sustainable practices, community support, and educational outreach. The Foundation aims to positively impact lives in underserved communities by providing printed materials for early child development, as well as individuals in the wider community. For more information, visit https://www.fespa.com/en/about/fespa-foundation/

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Africa 2026, 8-10 September, Gallagher Convention Centre, South Africa

FESPA Mexico 2026, 10-12 September 2026, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

FESPA Brazil 2027, 1-4 March, Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Brazil

FESPA Global Print Expo 2027, 6-9 April, Munich, Germany

European Sign Expo 2027, 6-9 April, Munich, Germany

Personalisation Experience 2027, 6-9 April, Munich, Germany

Textile 2027, 6-9 April, Munich, Germany

WrapFest 2027, 6-9 April, Munich, Germany

Media contacts:

Simon Mooney

Marketing Manager, FESPA

Email: simon.mooney@Fespa.com

Website: www.fespa.com