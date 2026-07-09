Bahrain: A delegation from Vatel Bahrain’s senior management team participated in the 19th Vatel International Convention, held in Nantes, France, bringing together directors and senior representatives from Vatel campuses around the world. Followed by a visit to Vatel Academy in Lyon.

The Vatel Bahrain delegation was led by Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Manager of Vatel Bahrain, accompanied by Ms. Fatema Frutan, Director of Academic Affairs. Their participation reflected the College’s commitment to strengthening its engagement across the global Vatel network, exchanging expertise with international peers and discussing emerging academic and professional trends in hospitality and tourism education. It also provided an opportunity to contribute to discussions on the future direction of hospitality education.

Held this year under the theme “Vatel, quality without borders”, the convention highlighted the group’s international approach to advancing consistent standards of academic and professional excellence across its campuses. It also examined practical pathways to further develop the training and preparation of young talents who will lead the hospitality sector in the years ahead.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, said: “We are proud to participate in the 19th Vatel International Convention, which represented an important opportunity to reinforce Vatel Bahrain’s presence within the global Vatel network and to engage with the latest educational and training practices that support the preparation of young professionals for the future of the hospitality industry. Through this participation, we aimed to bring valuable international insights back to the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Sheikh Khaled further added: “The theme of this year’s convention, ‘Quality Without Borders’, reflected Vatel Bahrain’s vision of delivering excellence in academic education that transcends geographical boundaries and ensures that students in Bahrain are benefiting from the highest national and international standards as part of their journey in Vatel . This is particularly important at a time when the hospitality sector requires a new generation equipped with knowledge, skills, confidence and the ability to respond to rapid changes in this vital industry. Exploring Vatel Academy offerings opens the door for offering specialized training in this promising field.”

Ms. Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies, said: “The convention served as a strategic global platform for strengthening academic and practical cooperation among Vatel campuses worldwide. At Vatel Bahrain, we place great importance on the integration of academic learning and practical training, as this remains a key pillar in preparing students for successful careers in the hospitality sector.”

Ms. Frutan added: “Through our participation in this international gathering, we exchanged expertise with colleagues across the Vatel network, benefiting from global experiences that support the development of the learning environment and enrich the student experience. We also aimed to further explore student exchange opportunities and gain insights into the latest French and international curricula, ensuring that our programmes continue to respond to the evolving needs of the tourism and hospitality labour market.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh | +973 17616068 | +973 34567838

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain



About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50+ campuses across 30+ countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 11th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for five consecutive years.