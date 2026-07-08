Boursa Kuwait continued its strategic partnership with CODED Academy for the third consecutive year, underscoring its steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility and its focus on human capital development as a fundamental pillar of sustainability. The bourse will host and sponsor the sixth edition of the Academy’s UNICODE Program, a specialized educational initiative that aims to equip university students and recent graduates in Kuwait with advanced practical and technical skills, contributing to bridging the gap between academia and the needs of the Kuwaiti labor market.

Boursa Kuwait’s partnership with CODED Academy forms part of its broader commitment to sustainability, financial literacy and the development of young national talent. Through initiatives that integrate financial knowledge with digital skills and entrepreneurship, the exchange continues to support the preparation of a new generation equipped to contribute to a technology-driven economy and participate effectively in the ongoing evolution of Kuwait’s capital market and contribute to the diversification of its economy.

Preparing the youth for a digital economy

This year’s edition is distinguished by its expanded scope and capacity, welcoming more young talent from various academic disciplines to deliver an integrated educational and practical learning experience.

Greater capacity : In its sixth edition, the program will welcome 400 university students and recent graduates from across Kuwait.

: In its sixth edition, the program will welcome university students and recent graduates from across Kuwait. Intensive timeline : The program will run over four months, from September to December 2026 .

: The program will run over four months, from September to December . Flexible training structure : The course content will be delivered through four consecutive cohorts to ensure quality learning outcomes and a strong focus on practical application.

: The course content will be delivered through four consecutive cohorts to ensure quality learning outcomes and a strong focus on practical application. Advanced technical tracks : The program will cover specialized tracks including Python programming with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and web development.

: The program will cover specialized tracks including Python programming with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and web development. New financial and technical integration: A new data science track has been introduced, alongside additional workshops in financial technology and artificial intelligence to meet the growing needs of the financial sector.

The program will be held with the joint support and coordination of Boursa Kuwait, CODED Academy, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” and Boubyan Bank, who have agreed to cover the majority of the actual participation cost, ensuring that fees remain nominal and accessible to all students without barriers.

Reflecting the institutions’ joint commitment to social responsibility, this expanded collaboration aims to widen access to technical education, promote entrepreneurial thinking among young people and equip them with future-ready skills that support the State’s vision for economic diversification and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Boursa Kuwait: An environment that inspires tomorrow’s investors and entrepreneurs

Boursa Kuwait’s contribution goes beyond academic and financial sponsorship, providing participants with an exceptional field-based learning experience:

Integrated hosting on-site : Boursa Kuwait will host the program’s training sessions at its premises, offering participants a valuable opportunity to learn and train in a professional environment equipped with advanced facilities.

: Boursa Kuwait will host the program’s training sessions at its premises, offering participants a valuable opportunity to learn and train in a professional environment equipped with advanced facilities. Logistical support : Boursa Kuwait’s qualified national workforce will provide comprehensive logistical support to ensure the program is delivered with the highest levels of efficiency and excellence.

: Boursa Kuwait’s qualified national workforce will provide comprehensive logistical support to ensure the program is delivered with the highest levels of efficiency and excellence. Exposure to a real investment environment: Hosting the program at Boursa Kuwait, the heart of the Kuwaiti capital market and its gateway to investment, adds an inspirational dimension to the learning experience. Participants will be immersed in the financial and operational environment they aspire to join in the future, strengthening their connection and encouraging the traders and retail investors of tomorrow to explore promising opportunities across capital markets, financial and banking sectors.

Sustainability and contributions to the community

“Boursa Kuwait’s sponsorship and hosting of the UNICODE program for the third consecutive year reaffirms its steadfast commitment to transforming social responsibility into a sustainable and tangible investment in national talent, said Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait Mr. Naser Mishari Al-Sanousi.

“We thank CODED Academy for enabling this exemplary partnership to achieve shared development goals, connecting the education ecosystem with labor market requirements and modern technology to create real opportunities for young people to acquire future-ready skills,” he added.

“Empowering participants with the tools of innovation is a fundamental pillar in ensuring the readiness of our national economy for digital transformation and building a mature and competitive capital market. This year’s edition is a practical platform for embedding digital financial literacy, through which we seek to equip future young investors with the ability to use data and artificial intelligence to assess opportunities and make informed investment decisions, while also enabling entrepreneurs to develop pioneering fintech solutions that contribute creative Kuwaiti talent to the national economy,” he stated.

“CODED Academy was founded with a clear vision to make technology education accessible, practical and fully future-oriented, empowering Kuwait’s youth to build real skills and shape successful career paths. From this standpoint, the UNICODE program is built on a clear philosophy that we do not teach for theoretical knowledge alone, but for capability and empowerment through real-world projects,” said Mr. Ahmad Marafi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CODED Academy.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Boursa Kuwait for its generous sponsorship, hosting of the program and support within its distinguished headquarters, as well as Kuwait Financial Centre ‘Markaz’ and Boubyan Bank for their generous sponsorship and continued support. Through this alliance, we are committed to preparing university students and recent graduates to the standards of the real labor market, while instilling a mindset of independent innovation,” he added.

“This gives the leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow the confidence to apply their technology and artificial intelligence skills and build a strong portfolio of work that advances their professional journey toward a promising future,” he concluded.

“We are proud to continue supporting the UNICODE program for the third consecutive year, extending our partnership with CODED since 2019, a reflection of Markaz’s commitment to contributing to the development of national talent and preparing a generation equipped with the skills needed to lead the economy of the future,” said Mr. Ahmad Fouad Al-Falah, Managing Director, Investment Banking, at Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”.

“Amid the rapid transformations taking place around the world, digital and programming skills, artificial intelligence and analytical thinking have become essential elements in enabling young people to keep pace with labor market requirements and contribute to building a more competitive economy. Through our sponsorship of the UNICODE program, we continue to support initiatives that provide real opportunities for learning and practical application, while reinforcing a culture of continuous development. This aligns with our vision of investing in human capital as a key driver of economic growth and sustainable development in the State of Kuwait,” he stressed.

“We also believe that Kuwaiti youth can utilize modern technologies and artificial intelligence to develop innovative solutions that respond to the needs of society and contribute to strengthening Kuwait’s position as a hub for innovation and knowledge,” stated Al-Falah.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Boursa Kuwait and Boubyan Bank in supporting this program, based on a shared conviction that building effective partnerships between the financial and educational sectors contributes to preparing a generation capable of leading the future,” he added.

“Boubyan Bank’s sponsorship of the UNICODE program is a natural extension of our longstanding partnership with CODED Academy, which has evolved over the years, beginning with the sponsorship of the first Startup Bootcamps, to the recent Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Hackathon,” said Mr. Saleh Al-Mansour, General Manager of Retail Products and Business Performance at Boubyan Bank.

“This partnership is delivered through our PRIME youth account, which was designed to be a partner for Kuwaiti youth from 15 to 25, equipping them with the digital and programming skills required by the labor market and reflecting the bank’s belief that our role goes beyond banking services to making a real investment in the future of this generation,” he added.

“We are pleased to align our efforts with Boursa Kuwait and Markaz to support the financial technology ecosystem and develop the technical skills of our future leaders. Boubyan Bank firmly believes that proactive investing in young minds capable of leading innovation is the true guarantee of a sustainable national economy,” concluded Al-Mansour.

Building on a proven track record

Since its launch in 2021, UNICODE has succeeded in establishing its position as a leading practical platform for empowering youth, supporting digital innovation and preparing talent for the future of business, achieving the following results:

Empowering more than 1000 young entrepreneurs : Since its inception, the program has contributed to developing the skills and capabilities of more than 1000 university students and recent graduates in advanced technology.

: Since its inception, the program has contributed to developing the skills and capabilities of more than university students and recent graduates in advanced technology. Exceptional graduation rates : The program has maintained its educational effectiveness, achieving an overall graduation rate of more than 80 %.

: The program has maintained its educational effectiveness, achieving an overall graduation rate of more than %. Results of the 2025 edition: Last year’s edition accepted 321 students from 824 applicants, with an 81% completion rate among participants who completed the required project.

Aligning community efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Boursa Kuwait’s long-standing partnership with CODED Academy and national partners represents a practical and inspiring model for collaboration between the private sector, educational institutions and financial organizations to prepare youth and equip society for a knowledge-based, digitally transformed economy.

Through its continued support for UNICODE, Boursa Kuwait continues to translate its developmental strategy for social responsibility and corporate sustainability into tangible initiatives focused on quality education, capacity building and youth empowerment. These efforts contribute to creating a positive and sustainable social impact while supporting the development of human capital in Kuwait.

As part of its commitment to aligning its community efforts with global priorities, Boursa Kuwait continues to link its humanitarian and developmental initiatives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly: