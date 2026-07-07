The decision supports stronger international participation, enhanced business opportunities and an impactful launch edition for the region's process industries, directly supporting Vision 2030's economic diversification and manufacturing growth objectives

Riyadh, KSA: Following a strategic review of market conditions and the regional business environment, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia together with DECHEMA has announced that the inaugural edition of ACHEMA Middle East will now take place from 11–13 October 2027 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

Reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global hub for industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable industrial development, the decision to move the show to 2027 reflects a strategic commitment to providing the strongest possible platform for business, networking, and technology exchange, as well as partnership development across regional and international process industries.

The move also follows discussions with exhibitors and key industry partners. With the full support of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, ACHEMA Middle East remains firmly aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's long-term industrial transformation agenda.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia and powered by DECHEMA, the event will now take place with the international scale, quality and industry support synonymous with the globally recognised ACHEMA brand, establishing the foundation to become the leading gathering for the process industries in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, Africa, and Southern Asia (MEASA) region.

Many international brands, specialised country pavilions, and regional industrial buyers have already confirmed their participation, creating a powerful meeting point for organisations looking to strengthen their presence within the Kingdom and the growing neighbouring markets.

The inaugural edition will provide a comprehensive platform spanning the full process industry value chain, creating opportunities for technology sourcing, procurement, investment and business development. By connecting international solution providers with project owners, EPC contractors, industrial buyers, manufacturers and government stakeholders, ACHEMA Middle East serves as a strategic gateway to Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding industrial sector, facilitating market entry, strategic partnerships, supply chain engagement and participation in some of the region's most significant industrial and manufacturing projects.

Designed to enhance the visitor and exhibitor experience, the new venue offers state-of-the-art facilities and a strategic location near King Khalid International Airport, enabling efficient logistics for exhibitors, partners, and attendees. In addition, visitors can expect a dynamic exhibition and conference experience centred on six core themes: Process Innovation, Pharma Innovation, Lab Innovation, Digital Innovation, Green Innovation, and Energy Innovation.

These themes will explore some of the most significant developments shaping the future of industry, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, industrial digitalisation, pharmaceutical technologies, laboratory automation, hydrogen, carbon management, circular economy initiatives and clean energy solutions.

The event will also feature CPD-accredited conferences, bringing together global experts, industry pioneers and technology leaders to discuss emerging trends, technical challenges and future opportunities across sectors.

Alongside the conference programme, attendees will have access to immersive exhibition experiences, live technology demonstrations and face-to-face business engagement opportunities designed to connect international solution providers with regional decision-makers and project stakeholders.

Alesya Deyanova, Show Manager, ACHEMA Middle East, said: “Following consultation with our exhibitors, partners, government stakeholders and industry leaders, we have made the decision to move ACHEMA Middle East to October 2027. The revised dates will allow us to maximise industry participation and deliver the strongest possible debut edition from day one.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable period of industrial growth and transformation, and ACHEMA Middle East will play an important role in connecting global expertise with the opportunities emerging across the Kingdom and the wider region. We remain fully committed to delivering a world-class event that serves the long-term interests of the process industries and supports the ambitions of Vision 2030.”

With Saudi Arabia continuing to invest heavily in industrial growth, innovation and economic diversification, ACHEMA Middle East is uniquely positioned as a platform for collaboration, technology exchange and business development. For more information, access: achema-middle-east.messefrankfurt.com

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About ACHEMA Middle East

ACHEMA Middle East is the new industry meeting place for the process industries in the region, bringing together companies, political decision-makers and experts to showcase and discuss the latest developments, technologies and innovations. The event aims to attract up to 400 local and international brands and will be accompanied by an extensive congress programme covering key industrial themes and future-focused topics. ACHEMA Middle East will take place from 11 - 13 October 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first Middle East edition of the globally established ACHEMA exhibition. More at achema-middle-east.messefrankfurt.com

About DECHEMA

DECHEMA Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V. (Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) brings together experts from a wide range of disciplines, institutions and generations to promote scientific exchange in chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. DECHEMA identifies and evaluates emerging technological trends and facilitates the transfer of research results into industrial applications. Over 5,500 engineers, scientists, students, companies and institutions belong to the non-profit association. DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH organises international flagship and specialist events, drawing on DECHEMA's technical, organisational and professional expertise. DECHEMA e.V. and DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH are joint organisers of ACHEMA. Find out more at www.dechema.de/en.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2025

Tayce Marchesi

tayce.marchesi@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurt.com

www.achema-middle-east.com

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurt.com

www.achema-middle-east.com