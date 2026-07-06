Mohamed Alsuwaidi: Resilience in the UAE has been built over decades of ambitious and deliberate policymaking that has established the country as a leading destination for global capital.

Mohamed Al Musharrkh: The global economy is entering a new chapter, where those who anticipate change will shape the future of sustainable growth.

Sharjah: Amid rapid geopolitical, technological and economic change, the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026) will bring together policymakers, investors, business leaders and economic experts from the UAE and around the world to explore the future of investment and the role of adaptive economies in driving sustainable growth.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, the forum will take place on October 14–15 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme "Building Adaptive Economies." Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and high-level meetings between public- and private-sector leaders, it will examine the policies, partnerships, and opportunities needed to strengthen market resilience, foster long-term investment, and build stable investment environments that deliver sustainable economic value.

This year's theme reflects a period of profound change for the global business and investment landscape, driven by geopolitical and technological developments, evolving supply chains and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Against this backdrop, the forum will explore the policies and best practices that enable economies to turn global challenges into sustainable investment and development opportunities.

Future readiness, investment trends across global markets, public-private partnerships, digital transformation, industrial development, talent development, entrepreneurship and knowledge-based economies will headline discussions, reflecting Sharjah's and the UAE's vision of a more diversified, resilient and globally connected economic model.

These priorities reflect the forces reshaping the global economy. The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that generative AI could contribute up to US$4.4 trillion annually to the global economy, while the World Economic Forum projects that 59 per cent of the global workforce will require reskilling or upskilling by 2030.

At the same time, UNCTAD's World Investment Report 2025 found that global foreign direct investment fell by 11 per cent for the second consecutive year, highlighting the need for more adaptive investment policies that strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable growth.

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates, said: "The Sharjah Investment Forum is a prominent platform for advancing dialogue on the policies and partnerships that transform challenges into opportunities, and an embodiment of the UAE's integrated national model — in which the efforts of federal and local government entities and the private sector converge under a unified vision. Resilience in the UAE has been built over decades of ambitious and deliberate policymaking that has established the country as a leading destination for global capital. The Forum's theme reflects this ambition to continue shaping the future of investment, diversifying our economy, strengthening our global partnerships, and providing a globally competitive business environment, in line with the targets of the National Investment Strategy, which aims to raise annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to AED 240 billion by 2031."

Sharjah: An ideal platform for global investment dialogue

H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: “The global economy is entering a new chapter, where periods of transformation create new opportunities for countries and businesses to redefine their competitive position. Those that anticipate change, invest in knowledge and innovation, and continuously strengthen their institutions will be best placed to turn global shifts into long-term growth and prosperity."

He added: "Sharjah and the UAE have consistently demonstrated the strength of an economic model built on long-term planning, diversification and resilience. This makes Sharjah an ideal platform for international dialogue on the defining issues shaping the global economy, bringing together economic leaders, industry executives and policymakers from around the world to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and help shape the future of investment."

SIF 2025, held alongside the World Investment Conference under a unified agenda, welcomed more than 12,000 participants from 142 countries, featured over 130 ministers and international leaders, and included more than 160 sessions and 120 meetings exploring geopolitical, technological and climate transformations, alongside the role of green investment and sustainable finance in shaping the economies of the future. The event further cemented Sharjah's status as a leading global platform for economic dialogue, international collaboration, and the shaping of the future of investment.