Sharjah: Preparations are underway for the 2027 edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES), scheduled for January next year, with plans to deliver an exceptional edition building on the record gains of the previous event and further expand the exhibition’s reach locally, regionally, and internationally.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of the ACRES Higher Organising Committee, said the committee is also developing a multi-year strategic roadmap under the “ACRES Future Vision”, aimed at taking the exhibition to new destinations and strengthening its position as a leading regional and international real estate platform.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the ACRES Higher Organising Committee held at SCCI's headquarters and chaired by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais. The meeting focused on reviewing planning progress and new proposals aimed at enhancing the upcoming Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2027).

The meeting was attended by H.E. Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD); H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Abdul Aziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

Also present were H.E. Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES and Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence Office at SRERD; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”; and Obaid Al Madhloum, Director of the Real Estate Projects Regulation Department at SRERD; along with senior officials and members of the joint executive committees representing SCCI and SRERD.

The Organising Committee reviewed the framework for a strategic roadmap for the next phase, including the establishment of measurable objectives supported by clearly defined implementation timelines.

Discussions also focused on plans to launch high-impact initiatives designed to keep pace with evolving market dynamics and emerging trends in the real estate sector, with particular emphasis on adapting to the changing profile and sophistication of real estate developments expected to shape the market in the coming years.

A Vision for the Upcoming Edition

In his opening remarks at the meeting, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais expressed his profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), for his continued support and patronage of ACRES.

He stressed that this long-standing support has been a key factor behind the exhibition’s sustained growth and successive achievements, establishing ACRES as one of the most prestigious real estate events. Al Owais said the Higher Organising Committee is committed to delivering a landmark edition of the exhibition that reflects Sharjah’s growing position as a leading destination for sustainable investment.

He stated that ACRES represents the emirate’s strategic commitment to developing the real estate sector as a key pillar of the local economy, stimulating related industries and strengthening the competitiveness of the business environment in line with Sharjah’s sustainable economic development agenda.

“Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition has evolved into a flagship platform that mirrors the emirate’s economic stature and showcases the scale of the transformative development projects being implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, highlighting the emirate’s comprehensive urban development,” Al Owais added.

Al Owais praised the efforts of the ACRES Higher Organising Committee, strategic partners from the public and private sectors, and field teams, recognising their collective role in driving the remarkable progress achieved by the exhibition in recent editions. He emphasised that teamwork has been the driving force behind Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition’s success and called on the organising committees to intensify their efforts, embrace innovation, and maintain the highest standards of execution.

He noted that these efforts are essential to delivering an exceptional edition that reflects Sharjah’s leadership in the regional and international real estate exhibition industry, while supporting the continued expansion of the property sector and advancing the emirate’s long-term development goals.

Collaborative Support for the Real Estate Sector

Meanwhile, H.E. Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi said that SRERD has commenced early preparations for the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition in close coordination with SCCI and strategic partners. He indicated that this edition aims to deliver an exceptional event that aligns with the exhibition's prestigious status, meets investor expectations, and fosters promising investment and partnership opportunities.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the successive achievements of ACRES serve as a powerful catalyst for continuous development and responsiveness to market needs. He noted that preparations for the next edition build upon the remarkable milestones achieved in the 2026 edition, which witnessed a monumental leap, recording transactions exceeding AED 5 billion.

He further stated that the previous edition attracted over 18,000 visitors, featuring a record participation of more than 120 exhibitors showcasing over 200 real estate projects. These figures reflect the growing confidence in the exhibition and reaffirm Sharjah's position as a premier global investment destination.

“ACRES translates the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council. This royal patronage has laid the foundations for an integrated real estate ecosystem characterized by legislative stability, an attractive investment environment, and long-term strategic planning,” Al Shamsi added.

Al Shamsi underscored SRERD’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with all stakeholders to achieve maximum readiness, elevate real estate and digital services, and streamline procedures. He explained that these efforts are dedicated to delivering a seamless, comprehensive experience for both exhibitors and visitors, thereby solidifying investor confidence, driving sustainable sectoral growth, and ensuring Sharjah remains at the forefront of regional and international real estate and investment destinations.

Real Estate as a Partner in Development

For his part, H.E. Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said the sustained success of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition has established a strong performance benchmark that continues to elevate ambitions and places greater responsibility on the Organising Committee with every new edition.

He highlighted that ACRES demonstrates the real estate sector’s strategic role in supporting Sharjah’s economic growth by creating a dynamic marketplace where development projects are converted into high-value business opportunities for developers and investors.

He added that ACRES provides local real estate companies with a premier platform to showcase their flagship projects, expand market visibility, and strengthen their competitiveness across regional and international markets.

Al Suwaidi further indicated that the upcoming edition will place particular focus on a comprehensive programme of specialised events that explore the latest trends shaping the real estate market, including sustainable property development and advanced technologies transforming property ownership and asset management.

He pointed out that ACRES 2027 will also offer advisory sessions and expert-led workshops designed to familiarise investors with Sharjah’s flexible regulatory framework and attractive investment environment, providing valuable insights into the emirate’s real estate market and strengthening investor confidence.

Building on Success

Nawaf Obeid remarked that the exhibition’s sustained success in recent years has created a strong foundation for delivering an outstanding 2027 edition that meets the ambitions of the organising partners, fulfils the expectations of developers and visitors, and keeps pace with the rapid growth of the real estate market in Sharjah and across the UAE.

Expanding the Exhibition's Global Reach

During the meeting, the Higher Organising Committee reviewed ongoing efforts to develop a long-term strategic roadmap under the “ACRES Future Vision” framework. The initiative aims to deliver future editions that redefine the exhibition experience for exhibitors, visitors, and investors while setting new benchmarks for excellence, innovation, and market leadership.

The strategy also outlines plans to expand the exhibition's reach at the local, regional, and international levels to attract a broader network of investors, developers and strategic partners and showcase Sharjah's real estate success story and investment appeal to global audiences.

This expansion is expected to further strengthen ACRES’ position as a leading regional and international real estate platform connecting the UAE’s promising investment opportunities with global markets.

The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” is recognised as the most significant annual real estate event in the emirate. It provides a strategic platform that brings together leading property developers, investors, and brokers, as well as banks, financial institutions, project and property management companies, government entities, and PropTech and property insurance companies.

Through its successive editions, ACRES has established a comprehensive framework founded on the core principles of sustainability, transparency, governance, innovation, and long-term strategic planning.

The exhibition provides developers with a valuable opportunity to gauge real-time market demand and engage directly with investors, while offering investors a range of financing and ownership solutions, together with exclusive discounts and flexible payment plans. These features have reinforced ACRES’ position as a central platform shaping the future of real estate investment in the region.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com