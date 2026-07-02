Mariam Al Hammadi: Women's empowerment in the workplace is measured by the opportunities available to them and their meaningful participation in decision-making

Women's empowerment in the workplace is measured by the opportunities available to them and their meaningful participation in decision-making Fahad Ali Shehail: Our partnership with NAMA is a strategic step to further strengthen our ability to embed the principles of women's empowerment into our institutional practices

Sharjah: NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BEEAH Group to implement its flagship initiative, Irtiqa, as the framework guiding workplace inclusion across BEEAH Group's operations. The agreement will support the delivery of specialised workshops, advisory services for leaders and employees, and the exchange of expertise and best practices to foster more inclusive and sustainable workplace environments.

Through Irtiqa, NAMA equips organisations with the tools, diagnostics, and advisory support needed to strengthen workplace inclusion and translate institutional commitment into measurable action.

Signed by Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement, and Fahad Ali Shehail, CEO of Environment at BEEAH Group, the partnership translates the principles of women's empowerment into measurable institutional practices aligned with Irtiqa's objectives.

Through practical frameworks, diagnostics, and advisory support, the partnership will expand opportunities for women's professional growth while reinforcing BEEAH Group's commitment to diversity, equal opportunity, and organisational excellence.

True Equality Reflects Access to Opportunity and Decision-Making

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement, said: "Around the world, there is a growing recognition that women's empowerment is closely linked to organisational performance. Today, women's presence in the workplace is no longer measured solely by representation, but by their ability to access opportunities, participate in decision-making, and thrive within institutional systems that actively support their professional development. This is why partnerships with the private sector play a vital role in accelerating this progress and translating commitment into meaningful and sustainable outcomes."

She added: "Through the Irtiqa initiative, we are committed to equipping organisations with practical tools that enable them to assess their institutional landscape, identify opportunities for improvement, and develop action plans based on clear data and measurable indicators. This ensures sustained progress and transforms institutional commitment into everyday practices that positively impact both workplace culture and organisational performance."

Fahad Ali Shehail, CEO of Environment at BEEAH Group, said: “Our industries, environment, waste management, sustainability, have historically been shaped by male-dominated workforces. At BEEAH, we've worked deliberately to change that, because the talent and leadership we need for the next phase of our growth doesn't come from drawing on half the population. This partnership with NAMA gives us the structure to keep raising that standard, and to apply it with the same rigor we bring to every other part of our operations.”

He added: “This partnership is a deliberate choice. As BEEAH Group grows beyond the UAE into new markets, we needed a framework strong enough to travel with us, one built on diagnostics and measurable indicators, and Irtiqa is that framework. From here, it becomes our standard for women's advancement across BEEAH Group.”

Strengthening Institutional Frameworks

As part of the partnership, the Irtiqa Toolkit will be implemented as a structured framework built around five pillars: People, Purpose, Policies, Products and Services, and Partnerships, to evaluate current practices, identify strengths, and surface opportunities for further development.

The partnership begins with a diagnostic assessment to analyse institutional gaps and establish a clear picture of BEEAH Group's current landscape. Based on the findings, practical recommendations and an implementation roadmap will be developed to support continuous progress. The recommendations will be reviewed with BEEAH leadership, HR teams, and relevant stakeholders to support effective implementation and long-term progress.

The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of regional and international best practices while exploring opportunities to showcase successful models and institutional practices and advance workplace inclusion across the wider business community.

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About BEEAH

BEEAH is a sustainability and innovation pioneer, creating solutions for a sustainable future across the sectors of environment, energy, technology, real estate, and healthcare. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, BEEAH operates in the Middle East and North African region as a diversified holding group, enhancing quality of life for generations beyond tomorrow.

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