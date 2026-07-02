Dubai, UAE – Jersey Finance, in partnership with the Saudi British Joint Business Council (SBJBC), convened a high-level roundtable in London titled "Capital, Growth & Resilience ", bringing together Saudi family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), investors, professional advisers and business leaders to discuss the future of family capital in an increasingly global and complex investment landscape.

The invitation-only event provided a platform for open discussion on the evolving priorities of Saudi family enterprises as they navigate succession planning, governance frameworks, international expansion and cross-border wealth preservation. Attendees also explored how family offices are adapting to generational change, technological transformation, and growing international investment activity.

Moderated by Jersey Finance’s An Kelles, Director – GCC and Robert Moore, Director - UK, the roundtable featured contributions from leading industry practitioners across wealth management, legal advisory, family office services and international structuring.

Commenting on the event, An Kelles said: "Saudi family businesses and family offices are entering a pivotal period of transition. As wealth transfers across generations and investment portfolios become increasingly international, families are placing greater emphasis on governance, resilience and long-term stewardship. The discussions highlighted the growing importance of establishing structures that support family objectives while remaining flexible enough to accommodate future generations and evolving global opportunities."

Discussions focused on the role of governance in preserving family harmony and continuity, the integration of trusts, foundations and holding structures into succession planning strategies, and the practical considerations involved in managing assets across multiple jurisdictions.

Participants also examined the growing trend among Saudi family offices to diversify internationally, including through global real estate, private markets and alternative investments. The conversation explored how international structures can support asset protection, facilitate cross-border investment and help families manage jurisdictional and geopolitical risks while maintaining alignment with their long-term objectives.

The roundtable additionally considered the intersection between international wealth planning and Islamic principles, including how structures such as trusts may be utilised within broader family governance and succession frameworks.

An added: "As Saudi Arabia continues its economic transformation under Vision 2030, family offices are becoming increasingly sophisticated in how they deploy capital internationally. Jersey's expertise in wealth structuring, governance and cross-border investment solutions positions it as a trusted partner for families seeking stability, continuity and access to global opportunities."

The event forms part of Jersey Finance's ongoing engagement with Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, supporting dialogue around international investment, family wealth and sustainable cross-border growth.

About Jersey:

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world.

About Jersey Finance:

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