Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the launch of unique and immersive summer camps across the emirate. The experiences offer children the opportunity to spend their summer engaging with the emirate’s museums, cultural institutions, heritage sites, creative centres and performance spaces through immersive learning experiences.

Taking place across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from June to August 2026, the programme is designed as a multi-site experience focused on science, heritage, arts and performance. Participants develop new skills while discovering the stories, traditions and ideas that have shaped the UAE and the world.

Abu Dhabi Libraries Summer Camp

From 1 July to 27 August, the Abu Dhabi Libraries Summer Camp encourages children aged 5-14 to cultivate creative thinking, practical skills and a stronger sense of identity.

Delivered in both Arabic and English, the programme encourages participants to take part in a diverse range of hands-on workshops and competitions, including self-portrait drawing, mandala weaving, scrapbooking, tote bag design, decorative box and cup making, wood art, eco-printing, heritage-inspired decorative transfers, the traditional art of Talli and many more creative experiences. Participants will gain practical skills using engaging, hands-on training that integrates AI and emerging technologies to enhance creativity and innovation. The programme will also feature a fashion design challenge inspired by Project Runway, cultural exchange activities, storytelling sessions and more.

In addition, the camp will showcase and support local small businesses through dedicated activations, creating opportunities for young participants to engage with entrepreneurship and the creative industries. The camp is delivered in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, The Artisans House, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Emirates Heritage Club, Youth Councils, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The Story of Us

From 6 July to 7 August, children aged 5-14 embark on a journey across Saadiyat Cultural District, exploring the unique perspectives of three museums. Through themes like flora and fauna, landscapes and skies, movement and travel, and shapes and colours, the camp offers children a creative framework to explore the world around them and their place within it. Participants can choose to participate in one or three full weeks to explore all sites.

At the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, participants discover the origins of life and the natural forces shaping the planet, while Louvre Abu Dhabi introduces them to human creativity, exploring ancient objects to modern and contemporary artworks, investigating innovation, design, and cultural exchange through art across civilisations. At Zayed National Museum, children explore around 1,500 objects covering over 300,000 years of human history. As a special bonus, campers also enjoy a visit to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which offers a unique opportunity to experience the intersection of art, technology and imagination.

Legacy Camp

From 6 July to 20 August in Abu Dhabi and 20 July to 20 August in Al Ain, this camp offers children aged 5-14 an opportunity to connect with the UAE's living heritage through immersive experiences across cultural and historic landmarks in both locations.

In Abu Dhabi, participants explore Emirati heritage at Qasr Al Hosn, where stories, guided exploration and discovery bring the nation's oldest fort to life. At House of Artisans, children engage with traditional crafts through hands-on workshops, while Al Maqta'a Museum introduces them to the emirate's historic gateway through interactive activities and engineering-inspired challenges. In Al Ain, participants explore the stories, traditions and cultural practices that have shaped the UAE through immersive heritage experiences across the city's significant cultural sites, fostering a deeper understanding of the nation's identity and living heritage.

Once Upon an Art Camp

From 6 July to 20 August, this camp invites children aged 5-14 to explore creativity across three of Abu Dhabi's cultural sites: Art Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Children's Art Centre at Cultural Foundation, and Bait Al Khatt (House of Calligraphy). Through painting, printmaking, mixed media, textile art and ceramics, participants develop their creative skills while experimenting with new techniques and forms of expression. The programme also introduces children to storytelling, visual arts and the traditions of Arabic calligraphy, providing opportunities to work with traditional tools and materials while building confidence, imagination and a deeper connection to culture.

Al Qattara Art Centre Summer Camp

From 6 July to 13 August, this camp brings together art, culture and local heritage through hands-on workshops and curated activities. Participants aged 5-14 explore a range of artistic disciplines, develop their creative skills and produce their own artworks in a collaborative environment that connects learning to cultural identity.

Traditions in Motion

Taking place at Bait Al Oud and Cultural Foundation from 12 July to 28 August, this camp introduces children aged 5-14 to the world of music, movement, dance and storytelling through collaborative performance. Participants discover rhythm, build confidence and develop stage presence, all while creating, expressing and performing with their peers. By the end of the programme, the children showcase their collaborative performances, fostering creativity and a deeper connection to the region’s artistic traditions.

Bait Al Oud Summer Camp

From 12 July to 5 August, this camp introduces children aged 5-14 to the art of traditional instrument-making through the creation of miniature oud models and basic craftsmanship techniques. Further, an engaging music programme empowers participants with basic musical knowledge to combine theory and practice to develop confidence, creativity and experience.

Cultural Foundation Summer Camp

From 13 July to 13 August, an interdisciplinary camp for children aged 5-14 takes place across Cultural Foundation, including the Abu Dhabi Children's Library, Children's Art Centre, École Ducasse, as well as exhibitions and performing arts spaces.

Summer Camp at Delma Museum

Running from 13 to 24 July at Delma Museum, this camp for children aged 5-14 explores Delma’s rich maritime heritage alongside contemporary environmental themes, with a particular focus on the island’s biodiversity.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Children’s Museum: Game On! Summer Camp

From 11 to 21 August, this summer camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi invites children aged 5-14 to explore the history of board games through the Children’s Museum. Participants have the opportunity to play popular games such as traditional Emirati games, Carrom, Chinese Whispers, the Cookie Game, Pictionary and more. They also step into the role of designers by creating their own board game each day, inspired by games across cultures and time. Blending creativity, critical thinking and hands-on making, the camp offers an engaging environment where children gain insight into how games are structured and how they evolve.

Through these camps, DCT Abu Dhabi supports ongoing efforts to protect, preserve and promote the emirate's rich cultural heritage, while inspiring a new generation of cultural ambassadors through meaningful engagement with museums, heritage sites, cultural institutions and artistic traditions.

With a range of camps and durations available, programme fees vary depending on the selected experience. Parents can find full details on schedules, fees and registration here. Registration for the various summer camps is available here.

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About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi preserves, protects, and promotes the emirate’s cultural heritage while fostering creativity and innovation across the cultural and creative industries. Through its initiatives and partnerships, DCT Abu Dhabi supports cultural development, strengthens identity, and positions Abu Dhabi as a global cultural destination.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and abudhabiculture.ae

For more information, please contact:

Ishita Singh

Senior Account Executive, Memac Ogilvy

Email: ishita.singh@ogilvy.com

About Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is the first large museum of its kind in the region. It is established with the ambition to be a trusted research museum with world-class collections, engaging visitor experiences, strong educational programmes, accessible community science, and a commitment to sustainable change through national and global collaboration. Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, the museum tells the epic story of life on Earth through an Arabian lens. The 35,000 sqm museum, designed by renowned architects Mecanoo, offers an immersive journey through time, from the beginnings of our universe and the story of life on Earth to the possibilities and responsibilities of our planet’s future.

From rare meteorites and iconic dinosaur fossils to the lost world of Abu Dhabi and life on Earth today, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi connects past, present, and future through its globally significant collections and the powerful stories they reveal. Interactive exhibits, immersive experiences, and community-science programmes make the museum an ever-changing space of curiosity and connection for families, students, researchers, and lifelong learners.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is a global hub for cutting-edge research. State-of-the-art laboratories will advance studies in palaeontology, earth sciences, biodiversity research, conservation and community science, fostering international collaboration and knowledge that supports a healthier planet. Guided by the UAE’s commitment to science, sustainability and global dialogue, the museum inspires visitors of every age to become advocates for nature and stewards of our shared future.