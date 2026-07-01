(Manama, Bahrain) – Eskan Bank announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2026, held under the patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, and organized by the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, from 30 June to 1 July 2026. The Bank’s participation reflects its continued commitment to advancing Bahrain’s smart city agenda through innovative digital housing solutions and supporting the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable urban development.

During the summit, Eskan Bank was honored with the “Innovation Award in Digital Real Estate Services” in recognition of its pioneering Baity platform, Bahrain’s digital real estate advisor, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. The award highlights the platform’s role in transforming the homeownership journey through an integrated digital ecosystem that enhances accessibility, transparency, and efficiency across the Kingdom’s housing sector.

Baity provides citizens with a comprehensive digital experience, enabling users to search for properties, explore residential developments, take virtual tours, access housing finance services, track their financing applications with real-time status updates, complete digital reservations, make electronic payments, obtain online property valuations from certified valuators across the Kingdom, and securely verify their identity through integration with the Electronic Key 2.0 platform. The platform also delivers valuable analytical insights and data-driven tools that support real estate developers, financial institutions, and government entities in enhancing services and enabling informed decision-making.

Her Excellency Mrs. Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and Chairperson of Eskan Bank’s Board of Directors, stated:

“This recognition reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to leveraging digital innovation to transform the housing sector and enhance the quality of services provided to citizens. The Baity platform stands as a flagship national initiative, demonstrating how strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank can deliver integrated, citizen-centric digital services that simplify the homeownership journey, strengthen transparency, and improve accessibility. As we continue advancing Bahrain’s vision for sustainable urban development, we remain committed to developing innovative solutions that elevate the customer experience, empower informed decision-making, and contribute to building more sustainable, connected, and citizen-centric communities.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulla Taleb, General Manager of Eskan Bank, said:

“Our participation in the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit as Platinum Sponsor, alongside receiving this prestigious recognition for the Baity platform, reflects Eskan Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that simplify the homeownership journey and enhance the overall customer experience. We remain dedicated to supporting Bahrain’s smart city ambitions by driving digital transformation across the housing sector and developing services that create lasting value for citizens and stakeholders alike.”

Through its participation in the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2026, Eskan Bank continues to demonstrate its leadership in digital housing innovation while reinforcing its commitment to supporting Bahrain’s vision for smart, sustainable, and citizen-centric communities.