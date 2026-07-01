Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026), held in St. Petersburg, Russia, under the theme Pragmatic Dialogue: A Path to a Stable Future, with broad participation from government leaders, decision-makers, private sector leaders and experts from around the world.

As part of the forum’s agenda, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, alongside Daniil Yegorov, Director General of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, took part in a panel discussion titled Tax Authorities: Creating a Business-Friendly Environment and Ensuring Transparency for Implementing Countries. During the session, His Excellency shared the UAE’s experience in developing its tax system and enhancing its economic competitiveness through the adoption of advanced digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies.

The discussion covered several key topics, including the continued evolution of the UAE tax system and its alignment with international best practices, the FTA’s digital transformation through the EmaraTax digital platform, and the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme, including the expansion of services to cover e-commerce channels. The discussion also examined the application of artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency across the tax system.

The Director General affirmed that the FTA’s participation in the forum reflects its commitment to sharing the UAE’s advanced experience in developing an advanced tax system that keeps pace with digital transformation and supports the growing use of AI technologies in tax administration.

He noted that the Authority deploys AI across tax administration, including reconsideration requests regarding the Authority’s decisions submitted by Taxable Persons, as well as the use of current AI technologies to identify advanced analytical risk engines. These initiatives form part of an integrated framework comprising 48 initiatives included in a three-year roadmap, reflecting the Authority’s long-term AI strategy.

His Excellency said: “The FTA continues to leverage advanced technologies to enhance services and operations in line with the UAE Government’s directions and future vision, enhancing operational efficiency and the delivery of more proactive and innovative services to customers.”

He added: “The UAE’s participation in the forum reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence on international platforms and exchanging expertise and best practices with governments, institutions and international organisations. This supports the objectives of the UAE 2031 vision and further reinforces the UAE’s position as a trusted global partner and a leading economic hub.”

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is one of the world’s leading economic platforms, bringing together heads of state and government, senior executives, business leaders and economic experts annually to discuss global economic issues, development challenges, investment opportunities, and international cooperation.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.