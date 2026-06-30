Mohammad Al Gergawi:

The partnership is a global model for driving collaborative future-oriented solutions

The initiative reflects the shared commitment to promoting future-centric global dialogue

Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders

A global platform for open dialogue that will inform the agenda of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos.

An exceptional group of global leaders, decision-makers, CEOs of leading international companies and internationally renowned experts.

A new milestone in the strategic partnership that started with the launch of the Global Agenda Councils in 2009.

Building on the success of the Global Future Councils since their launch in 2017.

Joint UAE Government–World Economic Forum efforts to promote a future-centric global dialogue dedicated to the progress of humanity.

The meeting reflects the UAE's position as a leading global platform for holding international partnerships, shaping the future and creating opportunity.

Dubai: The UAE Government and the World Economic Forum have announced the launch of the “Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders”, marking a new milestone in their long-standing strategic partnership. The initiative builds on their longstanding collaboration established since the launch of the Global Agenda Councils in 2009 and the successful convening of the Global Future Councils, which informed the agenda of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos.

The inaugural Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders will be held in the UAE from 13 to 15 October 2026, in a strategic initiative to empower global leaders and enhance their role in developing innovative solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. The meeting will build on the insights of leading international figures to help shape the future directions across critical sectors.

The launch of the meeting reflects the continued evolution of the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. It serves as a leading international platform that brings together prominent global leaders, decision-makers, CEOs of major international companies, experts and innovators from various sectors in an open dialogue focused on accelerating the development of ideas and solutions for a more sustainable future.

The initiative was announced by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the World Economic Forum. The statements underscored the importance of establishing a dedicated global platform that brings together leaders and changemakers from around the world to advance forward-looking ideas and innovative policies that address the accelerating transformations reshaping the global landscape. The statements were issued by His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Member of the World Economic Forum Leadership Council, and Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

Building on a Successful Strategic Partnership

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi stated that the new initiative reflects the shared vision and commitment of the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum to advancing action-oriented international collaboration to drive sustainable and inclusive progress. It further builds on more than 16 years of collaboration through the Global Agenda Councils and Global Future Councils, whose outcomes have contributed to the agenda of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos and established a distinctive approach to transforming future-centric thinking into practical solutions that generate meaningful impact across sectors affecting people's lives and the future of the planet.

“The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders is not a new partnership. Rather, it is the continuation of a journey that has demonstrated that investing in people and promoting international cooperation delivers the most enduring impact.” He added that the unprecedented transformations taking place across various fields call for deeper dialogue and broader participation by the next generation of global leaders to shape the future and develop solutions that will shape the lives of billions.

His Excellency further noted that the joint organization of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders reflects the UAE's position as a global hub for international partnership, collaboration and future foresight, as well as a platform for initiatives that attract and empower skilled talents worldwide.

fostering the intergenerational dialogue

“By convening emerging and established global leaders, the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders will foster the intergenerational dialogue needed to address the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO, World Economic Forum. “True progress comes from collaboration across generations and sectors.”

“The challenges ahead demand leaders who can turn change into opportunity through a relentless focus on long-term outcomes,” said Larry Fink, Co-Chair, World Economic Forum. “By bringing together leaders across generations, we can foster relationships and the exchange of ideas that will create lasting opportunity.”

“The contribution of emerging leaders is essential to build a more resilient and sustainable future,” said André Hoffmann, Co-Chair, World Economic Forum.

Six Themes Shaping the Future

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders is designed to foster dialogue, collaboration and joint action across generations of global leaders, structured around six strategic themes. that address key issues shaping the future of humanity. These include AI, technology and human agency; science, discovery and innovation; economics; geopolitics, security and history; leadership and human flourishing; and climate and nature.

The meeting will feature strategic discussions exploring the major transformations reshaping the world and examining solutions that will strengthen societies, economies and governments amid the unprecedented pace of technological, scientific and innovation-driven change. Discussions also address the evolving implications for development models, human capabilities, sustainability and global security, supporting the development of shared visions and forward-looking policies that boost national readiness, enhance countries' ability to lead future transformations, and advance more sustainable and prosperous development for future generations.

Sessions will also provide a global platform for exchanging perspectives on the future of development and exploring the policies and governance models best equipped to respond to rapid global change. By encouraging innovation in decision-making, promoting a proactive approach to governance and supporting the development of more agile and effective governments, more competitive economies and more resilient and prosperous societies, the meeting will help participants prepare for the future.

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders is expected to bring together an exceptional group of global leaders, including senior government officials, CEOs of leading international companies, heads of international organisations, experts, academics, thought leaders and innovators from around the world. The meeting will also feature broad participation from members of the World Economic Forum's communities, including Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers and Social Innovators, alongside representatives from academic, research, cultural, sporting and artistic institutions across the globe.

The meeting also welcomes a distinguished group of young Arab leaders representing the Great Arab Minds initiative and the Young Arab Leaders initiative, reinforcing the contribution of Arab talent to global dialogue on the future and creating new opportunities for their contribution to regional and global solutions.

The UAE: A Global Platform for Shaping the Future

The launch of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders further reinforces the position of the UAE as a global hub for international dialogue, future foresight and opportunity creation. It builds on the country's longstanding record of hosting major international events and pioneering initiatives that bring together governments, businesses and international organisations around shared agendas for sustainable development and innovation, while advancing initiatives that empower people, develop future leaders and enhance societies' readiness for an era of accelerating global transformation.

The meeting is expected to serve as an influential platform for launching new ideas, partnerships and future initiatives that contribute to building a more prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come. In addition, it underscores the importance of engaging future leaders in shaping decisions that will define the world over the next decades.