The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the supervisory team for promoting Omani products “OPEX”, has commenced its participation in the Golden Jubilee edition of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair “SabaSaba 2026” in Tanzania. The exhibition brings together 3,891 exhibitors from more than 23 countries, including over 430 international participants.

The Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion features 24 companies and entities from both the public and private sectors, representing a diverse range of industrial, commercial and service sectors that highlight the strength and variety of Oman’s production base. The event serves as a strategic platform for national companies to display their products and services to global investors and importers.

International Presence

Dr. Rashid Al Alawi, Director of Investment at the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, stated that the participation is part of the OPEX team’s ongoing efforts to support and empower Omani companies by providing opportunities to participate in international exhibitions and expand their presence in regional and international markets. “Madayn’s participation in international economic events extends beyond promoting investment opportunities within its industrial cities to highlighting the success stories of its localised companies, and showcasing the integrated services and investment incentives Madayn offers," Al Alawi noted.

He added that the exhibition serves as a strategic platform to engage with investors from around the world, particularly from East Africa, while showcasing Oman’s investment environment and the advanced infrastructure, logistics, and operational services available across Madayn's industrial cities. “Participation in such events directly supports efforts to enhance industrial investment, broaden the investor base, and contribute to national economic development in line with Oman Vision 2040,” he added.

Opportunities

Saleh Al Balushi, Director of the CEO’s Office at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), said that OCCI’s participation as part of the OPEX team reflects its continued efforts to strengthen the presence of Oman’s private sector in regional and international markets and create new avenues for trade and investment cooperation with East African countries. “The OCCI’s presence within the Omani pavilion demonstrates its commitment to supporting Omani companies by enabling them to explore promising investment and commercial opportunities and establish strategic partnerships that contribute to increasing Omani exports and enhancing the competitiveness of national products in overseas markets,” Al Balushi pointed out.

He added, “SabaSaba is one of East Africa’s leading trade exhibitions, providing a vital platform for direct engagement with investors and business leaders, and for gaining valuable insights into the requirements of target markets. These efforts contribute to strengthening economic and trade ties between the Sultanate of Oman, the United Republic of Tanzania, and the neighbouring countries.”

Expanding Market Horizons

On his part, Madyan Al Balushi, Head of Export Development at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, highlighted the event’s significance in strengthening trade and investment ties with East African nations. “This is a key opportunity to promote Oman’s attractive investment environment and its advanced logistics and industrial capabilities. Our focus is on demonstrating the quality, standard compliance, and competitive packaging of Omani products, while supporting the SMEs in building sustainable commercial partnerships,” he stated, noting that the OPEX team model is a testament to institutional integration in supporting exports, strengthening the competitiveness of Omani products, and reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional industrial, commercial, and logistics hub.

Khalfan Al Khatri, Assistant Director of Marketing and Events Department at the SMEs Development Authority “Riyada”, emphasised that the participation supports national efforts to strengthen the international presence of Omani products and services while creating new export opportunities for the SMEs. “Riyada prioritises supporting SMEs in international exhibitions, as these are strategic platforms for entrepreneurs to promote their services and identify market requirements. The SabaSaba fair provides a promising gateway for Omani SMEs to explore the African market, find new partners and distributors, and scale their businesses. Moreover, Riyada remains committed to working with its partners to provide SMEs with the support and opportunities needed to expand into international markets, helping Omani products reach global markets while advancing Oman’s economic diversification agenda and boosting non-oil exports," Al Khatri elaborated.

The OPEX team – comprising Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Riyada – aims to achieve several strategic objectives through its participation in the exhibition. These include promoting Omani exports, supporting the SMEs, attracting quality investments, strengthening trade relations, and leveraging economic agreements to increase trade volumes while reinforcing Oman’s position as a dynamic industrial and commercial hub.