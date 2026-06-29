Dubai, UAE: The 11th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit successfully concluded at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai, bringing together more than 650 attendees including regulators, industry leaders and regulatory affairs experts from across the GCC and wider region, creating a focused platform for dialogue on the evolving regulatory landscape across the region.

Held from 22-26 June 2026 at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan, Dubai, the summit closed a five-day programme focused on the future of healthcare regulation under the theme “Shaping the Future of Regulatory Affairs: Trust, Technology & Transformation.”

Five days of regulatory dialogue across RA, PV, Quality and eCTD

The event opened with the GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit on 22-23 June, addressing regional regulatory updates, reliance and harmonization, track and trace systems, advanced therapies, digital transformation, smart labelling, AI, and the future of pharmaceutical regulation.

This was followed by the GCC Pharmacovigilance Training Summit on 24-25 June, which addressed evolving pharmacovigilance requirements, safety reporting expectations, signal management, inspection readiness, risk minimization, and the strengthening of patient safety systems.

The programme also featured the eCTD Training Workshop on 25 June, offering practical guidance on electronic regulatory submissions, before concluding with the GCC Quality Conference on 26 June, which focused on quality systems, GSDP, inspection preparedness, supplier oversight, digitalisation, and the future role of quality leadership.

Regional authorities and industry leaders drive key discussions

The summit saw participation from key regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders from across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and other regional markets. Their presence and contributions played an important role in shaping discussions around regulatory transformation and cross-border collaboration.

Speaking on the conclusion of the summit, Dr. Mona Al Moussli, Chairman of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit, said: “As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, the GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit remains an important platform for open dialogue between authorities and industry. This year’s discussions reflected the region’s strong commitment to building future-ready regulatory systems that support compliance, patient safety, and access to quality healthcare products.”

Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy, Co-Chairman of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit, added:

“The 11th edition showed how quickly the regulatory landscape is evolving. From pharmacovigilance and quality systems to digital submissions and AI-enabled solutions, the future will require stronger collaboration, better preparedness, and a commitment to continuous improvement across the sector”

The GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit 2026 concluded by reaffirming its position as one of the region’s leading platforms for regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, quality, and regulatory technology.

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