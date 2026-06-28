Muscat, Oman – SOHAR Port and Freezone, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, represented by Oman Net Zero Center (ONZC), hosted the Future-Ready Buildings: Energy Efficiency Masterclass. The three-day interactive program has been designed to strengthen technical capacity across SOHAR’s integrated industrial ecosystem and turn sustainability ambitions into practical operational outcomes.

Based on the Energy Efficiency Guideline for SOHAR Industrial Buildings, the masterclass brought together facility managers, sustainability and energy professionals, operations and maintenance teams, technical experts, and government stakeholders for hands-on training focused on industrial building performance. Participants worked with real building data to assess energy and water use, identify Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) and Water Reduction Measures (WRMs), and develop realistic implementation plans aligned with international best practices and local regulatory frameworks.

The initiative reflects SOHAR Port and Freezone’s broader sustainability and energy transition agenda and reinforces its role in enabling sustainable industrial development across Oman’s logistics and industrial sectors. By combining technical collaboration, knowledge sharing, and practical guidance, the masterclass supports tenants and stakeholders in improving resource efficiency, strengthening operational performance, and adopting lower-carbon practices across their facilities.

As home to one of the region's largest concentrations of industrial tenants, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to lead in advancing energy efficiency practices across Oman's industrial and logistics sectors. The masterclass brought together expertise from the Oman Net Zero Center, OQAE, SQU, Majan Council, Siemens and Exergio, while SOHAR’s technical and sustainability teams co-delivered the curriculum.

“Through initiatives such as this masterclass, we are moving beyond awareness to action,” said Dr. Abdullah Al Abri, VP Sustainability and HSSE at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “By equipping tenants and stakeholders with practical tools, real building data, and a clear implementation framework, we are helping translate energy efficiency ambitions into measurable operational improvements that support long-term resilience and sustainable industrial growth.”

SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to play a leading role in translating sustainability objectives into practical implementation. The masterclass highlights the value of collaborative action with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals represented by ONZC, while supporting the priorities of Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s national net zero ambitions through industry-focused solutions that are relevant, measurable, and scalable.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.