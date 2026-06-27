Sharjah: The fifth edition of Khorfakkan Mango Festival officially opened yesterday, Friday, in Khorfakkan, recording a 40% increase in participation compared with the previous edition.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan City Municipality, and Expo Khorfakkan, the festival runs until tomorrow evening, Sunday, under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth".

This year’s edition features the participation of 55 farmers, together with leading agriculture and fertilisation companies and productive families from across the UAE. The festival has also attracted delegations from Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, in addition to an international participation from Uganda, highlighting its expanding regional and international presence.

To accommodate the higher level of participation, Khorfakkan Mango Festival 2026 has expanded its exhibition infrastructure by 70%, providing additional display space to enhance the overall visitor experience.

The festival was officially inaugurated by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah City Municipal Council; H.E. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr Alnaqbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan; and members of SCCI’s Board of Directors.

The opening ceremony was also attended by H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Khalfan Saleh Al Harethi Al Naqbi, Director of Khorfakkan City Municipality; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Khalil Al-Mansouri, General Coordinator of Khorfakkan Mango Festival and Director of Government Relations at SCCI.

Also present were representatives of the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan and Khorfakkan City Municipality, alongside senior officials, heads of federal and local government entities, and a large gathering of farmers and agricultural stakeholders in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

Following the opening ceremony, the attendees toured the festival’s stalls, where they explored more than 150 varieties of premium locally grown mangoes, citrus fruits, and seasonal produce harvested in the Eastern Region.

They were briefed on the exhibits, value-added products, and innovative mango-based processing industries on display. The visitors praised the advanced capabilities of Emirati farmers and their ongoing commitment to adopting sustainable farming practices that enhance the quality and competitiveness of local agricultural production.

The attendees also toured the productive families pavilion, one of the festival's most popular attractions, where exhibitors showcased a wide range of locally produced food items, traditional cuisine, and handcrafted products.

Following the official tour, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais honoured the festival’s sponsors and supporting entities in a recognition ceremony praising their continued commitment and strategic support. He noted that their contributions have played a key role in the festival’s ongoing success and in delivering substantial enhancements with every edition.

Sustainable Economic Vision and Investment Diversification

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the fifth Khorfakkan Mango Festival reinforces its role as a leading economic and cultural platform that reflects the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote investment in agriculture as a strategic investment in the future and a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s national food security strategy.

“The Sharjah Chamber views the agricultural sector as a strategic contributor to GDP growth and economic diversification and is committed to positioning the Mango Festival as a catalyst for agricultural development while supporting tourism and commercial activity in Khorfakkan and the Eastern Region,” he added.

Al Owais noted that this strategy aligns with the objectives of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051. He emphasised that equipping local farmers with advanced marketing capabilities and modern agricultural technologies is a key step towards enhancing the competitiveness of locally produced goods and strengthening consumer confidence in the quality of national agricultural products.

A Leading Position in the Agricultural Events Landscape

Meanwhile, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said the festival’s continued growth builds on the success of the previous edition, which attracted around 35,000 visitors.

He noted that this year’s edition has recorded a 40% increase in participating farmers and a 70% expansion in exhibition space, underscoring the festival’s position as a premier agricultural exhibition in the UAE.

Al Awadi explained that Khorfakkan Mango Festival serves as an integrated marketing platform, enabling farmers to establish direct sales channels with consumers and improve market access. This year’s edition features participants from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Uganda, alongside farmers from all emirates of the UAE, specialised agricultural companies, and productive families.

He added that the Sharjah Chamber remains committed to enhancing the festival’s developmental impact through specialised workshops and farmer guidance programmes that not only promote sustainable agricultural practices, improve productivity, and support business growth, but also boost tourism and commercial activity in Khorfakkan and the Eastern Region.

A Platform Showcasing the UAE’s Agricultural Success Story

Khalil Al-Mansouri said the Khorfakkan Mango Festival brings together Emirati farmers from across all emirates of the UAE, providing them fully equipped exhibition stands free of charge to market their products directly to consumers.

He added that the festival also supports home-based agricultural initiatives by offering individuals a platform to showcase their locally produced crops. Reflecting the diversity of agricultural production in the Eastern Region, mangoes represent approximately 80% of the exhibits, while the remaining 20% comprises citrus fruits, bananas, and other seasonal produce cultivated across the region’s farms. This highlights the breadth of local agricultural output and reinforces the festival’s role as a comprehensive marketplace for regional producers.

“Khorfakkan Mango Festival serves as a comprehensive platform for connecting younger generations with the UAE’s agricultural heritage through a range of interactive competitions and educational initiatives. It features a dedicated competition designed to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in the food processing industry and develop high-value-added ventures based on local agricultural products,” Al-Mansouri stated.

He emphasised that investment in agricultural knowledge is equally as important as investment in production capacity. Al Mansouri also praised the festival’s strategic partners, particularly the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, for their year-round field support to farmers.

He noted that the festival contributes to strengthening the tourism and economic ecosystem of the Eastern Region, further positioning its cities as attractive family and tourism destinations that showcase the UAE’s rich heritage and the authenticity of its locally produced agricultural products.

Five Mango-based Competitions

This year's festival features strong competition across five main contests, with cash prizes allocated to encourage excellence and promote the development of local agricultural production.

The programme commenced yesterday (Friday) with the flagship “Mango Mazayna” (Most Beautiful Mango) Competition, where participants are required to present a minimum of 6 kilograms of locally grown mangoes in cardboard packaging that complies with strict quality standards, including uniformity and freedom from defects and pest damage.

The opening day also featured the Largest Mango Competition and the Best Mango Basket Competition for families, which requires each household to submit a single handcrafted basket weighing at least 4 kilograms, with an emphasis on simplicity and craftsmanship rather than elaborate decoration.

The competitive programme continued Saturday with the Mango Beauty Competition, open to children aged 7 to 15 from the Eastern Region. Contestants are required to present at least 3 kilograms of locally grown mangoes harvested from their family farm or home garden. Entries must be presented personally by children while wearing the UAE national attire and every child must provide the required identification documents.

The programme expands further with the Best Innovative Idea or Mango-Based Project Competition, which aims to encourage innovation and promote value-added industries linked to mango cultivation. Entries must demonstrate originality and must not be copied or duplicated, with participants assuming full responsibility for the intellectual property rights of their projects. All submissions are evaluated by specialised judging panels under stringent assessment criteria, complemented by on-site inspections for leading entries to ensure authenticity and maintain fairness.

Heritage Displays and Cultural Performances

The fifth Khorfakkan Mango Festival, which is supported by Al Sharqiya Kalba TV as its official media partner, will continue to welcome visitors Sunday from 4:30 PM until 10:00 PM. It offers visitors direct access to premium mango varieties and agricultural seedlings at competitive prices from local producers, creating valuable market opportunities for exhibitors.

Beyond the contests and marketplace, the festival features a comprehensive programme of live cultural performances and heritage activities, in addition to educational agricultural workshops, daily prize draws, family-oriented entertainment, and dedicated children's activities, delivering an exceptional shopping and leisure experience for visitors of all ages.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com