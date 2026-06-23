Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has entered into a partnership with Wilmar International, one of Asia’s leading agribusiness groups, to combine their respective food businesses in Nigeria and the Republic of Benin into a 50:50 joint venture.

The partnership brings together highly complementary organisations with expertise across agriculture, food processing, manufacturing and distribution. The platform will integrate operations spanning oil palm plantations, edible oils, rice, edible nuts, culinary products, food manufacturing and distribution operations, creating one of West Africa’s most significant agribusiness and consumer goods businesses.

In a statement, Mr Cornelis G. Vink, MFR, Founder and Chairman of TGI Group, stated, “For more than four decades, TGI Group has built a leading position in Nigerian food manufacturing and distribution. The combination with Wilmar’s Nigerian businesses brings together two highly complementary platforms built on the delivery of high-quality, locally manufactured food products across the sub-region. This partnership will leverage Wilmar’s global scale and expertise as well as TGI’s local knowledge to deliver innovative food solutions across Africa.”

Highlighting the broader impact of the partnership, Mr Farouk Gumel, vice chairman of TGI Group, said, “By integrating Wilmar’s upstream and downstream palm oil capabilities, processing expertise, portfolio of trusted consumer brands with TGI Group’s manufacturing scale, local market expertise, established consumer brands and nationwide route-to-market, we are building a platform that will deepen domestic value addition, support smallholder farmers, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to West Africa’s food security.”

The combined business will serve an addressable market estimated at approximately US$12 billion across its focus categories in Nigeria and the Republic of Benin. Through its integrated operations, the venture is expected to strengthen agricultural value chains from cultivation and processing through manufacturing and consumer distribution. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected during the financial year ending December 31, 2026.

Also, speaking on the joint venture, Mr Kuok Khoon Hong, Chairman & CEO of Wilmar, added, “Nigeria and the Republic of Benin are key consumer markets in Africa, supported by a population of more than 260 million, and sometimes experience structural deficits in both food production and distribution. The combination of Wilmar’s integrated palm oil and specialty fats capability and its global scale in food staples & consumer goods with TGI Group’s manufacturing scale, established consumer brands and nationwide distribution platform, creates a uniquely positioned business to serve African consumers and to contribute to the long-term development of the region.”

Additionally, Mr Santosh Pillai, Head of Africa at Wilmar International, also stated, “This transaction represents a compelling strategic fit for Wilmar in Africa. TGI Group’s strong local execution capabilities, established consumer brands and deep distribution network complement Wilmar’s upstream operations, processing expertise and portfolio of trusted brands. Together, we are building an integrated platform with the scale, local insight and operational depth required to serve consumers better and support the continued growth of the food and agriculture sectors in Nigeria, the Republic of Benin and the wider region.”

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