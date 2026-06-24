MADINAH - The Madinah region continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading date-producing regions of Saudi Arabia, with an annual production of 344,000 tons.

Madinah ranks third among the Kingdom’s regions in date output and contributing to local content and the development of the agricultural and economic sectors.

Dates from the region account for about 18 percent of national date production, while organic date production in the region totals about 4,600 tons annually, reflecting growing interest in organic farming and the application of best sustainable agricultural practices.

Dates are among the region’s key economic products, supporting farmers, stimulating commercial activity, and strengthening date-related industries, supply chains, and marketing, in line with the Kingdom’s agricultural development and food security targets.

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